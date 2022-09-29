North America Pharmacy Automation Systems Market by Analyzing End User’s Consumption Tendency and Tactical Business Planning 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Pharmacy Automation Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players:

Abacus Rx, Inc.

Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Aesynt Incorporated

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

ARxIUM Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Capsa Solutions, LLC

Cerner Corporation

ForHealth Technologies

Health Robotics SRL

Innovation Associates, Inc.

InterMetro Industries Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medacist Solutions Group, LLC.

Omnicell, Inc

Parata Systems

Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC

Pharmacy Automation Systems LLC

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

Rxsafe, LLC

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holding AG

Talyst, LLC

TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yuyama

Based on end-users

Hospital Pharmacies (further segmented into Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy and Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)

Retail Pharmacies (further divided into Retail Chain Pharmacies and Independent Drug Stores)

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations

Others

Based on product type

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (further categorized into Centralized Systems (Robotic Systems and Carousels) and Decentralized Systems (Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems )

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems (further divided into Unit-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems and Multi-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems)

Table-top Tablet Counters

Automated Drug Compounding Devices (further segmented into Compounding Systems for Solid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Liquid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Other Formulations)

Others

Geographically:

U.S.

Canada

