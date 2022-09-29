North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Forecast, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Company Profiles of CMO:

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO:

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK North America Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Category

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Service Type

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)

– Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)

– Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

– CRO for Pre-clinical Development

– CRO for Phase I Trials

– CRO for Phase II Trials

– CRO for Phase III Trials

– CRO for Phase IV Trials

– Laboratory Services

– Consulting Services

– Data Management Services

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Metabolic Disorders

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Other Therapeutic Applications

Based on End User

– Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Medical Device Companies

– Academic Institutes

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

