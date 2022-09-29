North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is Expected to Reach USD 13,301.32 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.4%

North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report with its market research studies help anticipate next move of the competitors while keeping business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where business can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 13,301.32 million by 2029. Decrease in cost of genetic sequencing per base act as driver for the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth.

High-throughput sequencing, most widely regarded as the “next-generation” sequencing (NGS), is now integrated into routine clinical practice due to the numerous technical and functional developments, while early protocols relied on samples harvested outside of typical workflows in clinical pathology, standard formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded specimens which can be used more regularly as starting material for NGS. In addition, protocols are being amassed for the analysis and interpretation of NGS data, as well as knowledge bases, allowing clinicians to act more easily on genomic information at the patient care point. The presence of wide range of products of the next generation sequencing used in the diagnosis of chronic diseases is satisfying the need of the healthcare facilities. The increased technological advancement leads to development of highly efficient next generation sequencing (NGS) in the market.

Major factors driving the growth of next generation sequencing (NGS) market are use of next generation sequencing in drug development and wide portfolio offered by major player and the factor which hampers the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market includes high cost of next generation sequencing products and product recall.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Scope and Market Size

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented on basis of product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market is categorized into three notable segments based on the product, application and end user.

On the basis of product, the North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into instrument, consumables, and services. In 2022, instrument segment is expected to dominate the North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market due to adoption of latest technology established for next generation sequencing.

On the basis of application, the North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research. In 2022, the diagnostic segment is expected to dominate the next generation sequencing (NGS) market due to the fact that U.S. has a world class health care services and it has adopted the use of next generation sequencing for clinical use which driver the North American market.

On the basis of end user, the North America next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, the research center and academic & government institutes is expected to dominate the next generation sequencing (NGS) market as research related to next generation sequencing for chronic disease and personalized medicine is being conducted mainly by these institutes.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Country Level Analysis

The next generation sequencing (NGS) Market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the product, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Diagnostics segment in the U.S. of North American region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of increasing usage next generation sequencing techniques.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Strategic Activities by Major Market Players to Enhance the Awareness for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Treatment, is Boosting the Market Growth of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular market. Additionally, it provides the detail information regarding the market players’ strategy and their geographical presence. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share Analysis

Next generation sequencing (NGS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Next generation sequencing (NGS) market.

Some of the major companies which are dealing in the next generation sequencing (NGS) are Agilent Technologies, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., , BGI (A subsidiary of BGI Group), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

