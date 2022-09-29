North America Lymphedema Treatment Market :Industry Perspective, Analysis, By Service, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2029

North America Lymphedema Treatment Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal North America Lymphedema Treatment Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research

Lymphedema commonly affects one of the arms or legs. In some cases, both arms and legs may be affected. Some patients might experience swelling in the head, genitals, or chest. Lymphedema is incurable, but it can be controlled through right treatment, which can help reduce the swelling and pain.

Complex decongestive therapy (CDT): This starts with an intensive therapy phase, during which the patient receives daily treatment and training. This is followed by the maintenance phase when the patient is encouraged to take over their care using techniques they have been taught. Mutations may cause primary lymphedema in some of the genes involved in developing the lymphatic system. These faulty genes interfere with the lymphatic system’s development, undermining its ability to drain fluid properly.

Secondary lymphedema has a number of possible causes, including cancer surgery, radiation therapy, infections, inflammatory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, injury, and trauma. The rising prevalence of cancers and increasing health expenditure have accelerated the need to treat lymphedema in healthcare facilities. The surge in innovations and technologies is also propelling the market’s growth.

North America Lymphedema Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the number of Lymphedema Cases

The collection of lymph fluid in fatty tissues close beneath the skin is called lymphedema. The ailment is caused by a person’s poor lymphatic system flow, and it manifests itself in the legs, arms, or both. Primary lymphedema affects one to two million persons in the United States, while secondary lymphedema affects two to three million.

Increase in the Prevalence of Cancers

According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be identified in the United States in 2020, with 606,520 people dying from the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, Inc, cancer is the main cause of death in Canada and the second-highest cause in the United States, behind heart disease. In 2018, it was anticipated that 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths would occur in North America.

Furthermore, an increasing number of healthcare facilities and multiple therapies are the factors that will expand the lymphedema treatment market. Additionally, the healthcare system requires highly advanced treatment products. Therefore, major players are highly focused on new and innovative product launches and approvals to drive the North America lymphedema treatment market.

Opportunities

Drug Approvals

The market has witnessed numerous drug approvals in past years, driven by the increasing fatality rate of disease. Increasing drug approvals will ramp up the demand for the lymphedema treatment market.

North America Lymphedema Treatment Market Scope

North America lymphedema treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, type, affected area, age group, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment Type

Compression Therapy

Surgery

Drug Therapy

Laser Therapy

Others

Type

Secondary Lymphedema

Primary Lymphedema

Affected Area

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Genitalia

Age Group

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

End User

Hospital

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Direct Tender

Others

North America Lymphedema Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America lymphedema treatment market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment type, type, affected area, age group, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America lymphedema treatment market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

U.S. is expected to dominate the North America lymphedema treatment market due to the strong presence of market players and the rising prevalence of lymphedema diseases.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of North American brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels is considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and North America Lymphedema Treatment Market Share Analysis

North America lymphedema treatment market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North American presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width, and breadth, application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies’ focus on the North America lymphedema treatment market.

Some of the major players operating in the North America lymphedema treatment market are Tactile Medical, BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, ThermoTek, Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Cardinal Health, Smith+Nephew, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., KOYA MEDICAL, SIGVARIS GROUP, AIROS Medical, Inc., Tactile Medical, medi GmbH & Co. KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Convatec Inc., 3M, JUZO, Mego Afek ltd, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, HERANTIS PHARMA Plc, among others.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Africa versus Regional, and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

