North America Home Healthcare Device and Equipment Market by Analyzing End User’s Consumption Tendency and Tactical Business Planning 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Home Healthcare Device and Equipment Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.

Key Players: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Braun Melsungen AG, CAIRE Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, O2 Concepts, LLC, ResMed Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Product Type

– Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

? Oxygen Delivery Equipment (ODE) (ODE is further split into Home Liquid Oxygen Containers, Oxygen Cannula, Oxygen Concentrators, Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment)

? Continuous Positive Airways Pressure Equipment (CPAP) (further segmented into CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces, CPAP Machines, CPAP Accessories)

? Humidifiers

? Nebulizers

? Ventilators

o Home IV Equipment

? IV Pumps

? IV Administration Sets

? Premixed IV Devices

? IV Catheters

? Injection Devices

? IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

? Home Hemolysis Products

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

? Home Physical Therapy Equipment

? Home Automated External Defibrillators

? Home Enteral Feeding Products

? Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

? Home Braces & Related Products

? Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

– Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Coagulation Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitor

o Apnea Monitors

o Electronic Thermometer

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

o Real-Time Telemedicine Systems

o Other Patient Monitoring Equipment

– Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Mobility Assist Equipment

? Wheelchairs

? Scooters

? Canes & Crutches

? Walkers & Rollators

? Stair Lifts

o Home Healthcare Furniture

? Lift Chairs

? Medical Beds

? Other Home Healthcare Furniture

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

? Commodes

? Shower Chairs

? Elevated Toilet Seats

? Bars, Grips, & Rails

Based on Disease,

– Diabetes

– Motion Impairments

– Respiratory Diseases

– Sleep Disorder

– Kidney Failure

– Hypertension

– Other Diseases

Based on Distribution Channel

– Hospitals

– Online Stores

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:

The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

