North America healthcare 3D printing Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Envisiontec Gmbh

Exone

Formlabs

GE

Materialise NV

Organovo HoldingsInc.

Oxferd Performance Materials Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys

Based on Component

3D Printers

Materials and Consumables

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Other Materials and Consumables

Software

Service

Based on Process and Technology

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on Application

External Wearable Devices

– Hearing & Audibility Aids

– Prosthesis & Orthotics

– Dental Products

– Other External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

– Drug Testing

– Anatomical Models

– Other Clinical Study Devices

Implants

– Surgical Guides

– Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

– Orthopedic Implants

– Other Implants

Tissue Engineering

Based on End User

– Medical & Surgical Centers

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Academic Institutions

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

