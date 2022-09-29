North America Food Safety Testing Market Segment Outlook, Future Prospects and Forecast To 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Food Safety Testing Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

ALS Limited

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Campden BRI

Danaher

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Genetic ID NA Inc.

Institut Merieux

Intertek Group PLC

Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

NFS International

SGS SA

TUV Sud Ag

Based on Product

Testing Systems

Testing Services

Based on Food Processing

Raw Food

Processed Food

Based on Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Dairy

Cereals & Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Eggs

Fish and Seafood

Beverages

Other Food Types

Based on Contaminant

Pathogens Testing

o Salmonella

o E. coli

o Listeria

o Campylobacter

o Staphylococci

o Shigella

o Other Pathogens

GMOs Testing

Residues Testing

o Veterinary Drug Residues

o Pesticide Residues

Toxins Testing

o Mycotoxins

o Seafood Toxins

BSE Prions Testing

Allergens Testing

Other Contaminants Testing

Based on Technology

DNA Sequencing/NGS

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Chromogenic Media

Culture Media

Inductive Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Other Technologies

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

