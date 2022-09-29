North America Feed Additives Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Feed Additives Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.

Selected Key Players:

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo SAS

Cargill Inc.

Danisco Animal Nutrition

DSM Nutritional Products

Elanco Animal Health

Evonik Industries

InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes AS

Novus International NV

Nutreco NV

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Sumitomo Corporation

Based on Additive Type

Antibiotics

o Tetracyclines

o Penicillins

o Other Antibiotics

Vitamins

o Vitamin A

o Vitamin B

o Vitamin C

o Vitamin E

o Other Vitamins

Antioxidants

o BHA

o BHT

o Ethoxyquin

o Other Antioxidants

Amino Acids

o Tryptophan

o Lysine

o Methionine

o Threonine

o Other Amino Acids

Enzymes

o Carbohydrases

o Phytases

o Protease

o Other Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

o Binders

o Biotransformers

Prebiotics

o Inulin

o Fructo Oligosaccharides

o Galacto Oligosaccharides

o Other Prebiotics

Probiotics

o Lactobacilli

o Bifidobacteria

o Other Probiotics

Flavors and Sweeteners

o Flavors

o Sweeteners

Pigments

o Carotenoids

o Curcumin and Spirulina

o Other Pigments

Minerals

o Microminerals

o Macrominerals

Acidifiers

o Lactic Acid

o Propionic Acid

o Fumaric Acid

o Formic Acid

o Other Acidifiers

Phosphates

o Monocalcium Phosphate

o Dicalcium Phosphate

o Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

o Defluorinated Phosphate

o Tricalcium Phosphate

o Other Phosphates

Carotenoids

o Astaxanthin

o Canthaxanthin

o Lutein

o Beta-Carotene

Non-Protein Nitrogen

o Urea

o Ammonia

o Others

Preservatives

o Mold Inhibitors

o Anticaking Agents

Other Product Types

Based on Source

Natural Feed Additives

Synthetic Feed Additives

By Form

Liquid Feed Additives

Dry Feed Additives

By Animal Type

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other Animal Types

By End User

Farms

Households

Veterinarians

Zoos

Animal Shelters

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:

The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

