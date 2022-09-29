North America Feed Additives Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030
According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Feed Additives Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.
Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.
Selected Key Players:
Alltech Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)
BASF SE
Bluestar Adisseo SAS
Cargill Inc.
Danisco Animal Nutrition
DSM Nutritional Products
Elanco Animal Health
Evonik Industries
InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)
Kemin Industries Inc.
Lallemand Inc.
Novozymes AS
Novus International NV
Nutreco NV
Phibro Animal Health Corp.
Sumitomo Corporation
Based on Additive Type
Antibiotics
o Tetracyclines
o Penicillins
o Other Antibiotics
Vitamins
o Vitamin A
o Vitamin B
o Vitamin C
o Vitamin E
o Other Vitamins
Antioxidants
o BHA
o BHT
o Ethoxyquin
o Other Antioxidants
Amino Acids
o Tryptophan
o Lysine
o Methionine
o Threonine
o Other Amino Acids
Enzymes
o Carbohydrases
o Phytases
o Protease
o Other Enzymes
Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
o Binders
o Biotransformers
Prebiotics
o Inulin
o Fructo Oligosaccharides
o Galacto Oligosaccharides
o Other Prebiotics
Probiotics
o Lactobacilli
o Bifidobacteria
o Other Probiotics
Flavors and Sweeteners
o Flavors
o Sweeteners
Pigments
o Carotenoids
o Curcumin and Spirulina
o Other Pigments
Minerals
o Microminerals
o Macrominerals
Acidifiers
o Lactic Acid
o Propionic Acid
o Fumaric Acid
o Formic Acid
o Other Acidifiers
Phosphates
o Monocalcium Phosphate
o Dicalcium Phosphate
o Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate
o Defluorinated Phosphate
o Tricalcium Phosphate
o Other Phosphates
Carotenoids
o Astaxanthin
o Canthaxanthin
o Lutein
o Beta-Carotene
Non-Protein Nitrogen
o Urea
o Ammonia
o Others
Preservatives
o Mold Inhibitors
o Anticaking Agents
Other Product Types
Based on Source
Natural Feed Additives
Synthetic Feed Additives
By Form
Liquid Feed Additives
Dry Feed Additives
By Animal Type
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Aquaculture
Other Animal Types
By End User
Farms
Households
Veterinarians
Zoos
Animal Shelters
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarket / Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Online Sales
Other Distribution Channels
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:
The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.
Key Information Included in the Report
• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.
• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.
• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.
• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.
Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization
