North America Essential Oils Market by Revenue, Current Trend, Size, Share, Competition, Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

The essential oils market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 20.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on essential oils market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in food and beverage sector is escalating the growth of essential oils market.

Essential oils are referred to as the type of oil used for the aromatherapy that is a form of the medical alternative. The oil contains ethereal oil or volatile oil possessing aroma similar to the plants. These oils are obtained from various herbs such as peppermint, orange, lemon, eucalyptus, and corn mint. They are extracted from the seeds, roots, flowers, fruits, leaves, and leaves among others.

The increase in demand for aromatherapy across the region acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of essential oils market. The increase in demand for organic products among consumers, and wide range of applications in household cleaning, soap, perfumes, and cosmetics because of their antibiotic and antiseptic properties accelerate the market growth. The rise in demand from major end-use industries, such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and aromatherapy, and implementation of regulations favoring the use of environmentally friendly ingredients in cosmetics and the food and beverage further influence the market. Additionally, rise in demand essential oils for various purposes such as for enhancing air freshness at home, surge in disposable income and change in consumer lifestyle positively affect the essential oils market. Furthermore, rise in demand for natural ingredients extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major players operating in the North America Essential Oils market report are REYNAUD & FILS, Lebermuth, Inc., dōterra, FAROTTI SRL, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont, Young Living Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Robertet SA, Givaudan, Moksha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, the Sydney Essential Oil Co., Edens Garden, Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., and Royal DSM

North America Essential Oils Market Scope and Market Size

The essential oils market is segmented on the basis of type, products, application, extraction method, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the essential oils market is segmented into singles and blends.

On the basis of products, the essential oils market is segmented into lavender oil, lemon oil, orange oil, frankincense, chamomile oil, lime oil, rosemary, tea tree, patchouli oil, lavandin oil, lemongrass oil, citronella oil, balsam, bergamot, mandarine oil, eucalyptus oil, clove oil, cedarwood oil, coriander oil, basil oil, cornmint oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, litsea cubeba oil, and others.

On the basis of application, the essential oils market is segmented into spa & relaxation, cleaning & home, food & beverages, medical, others. The spa & relaxation segment is sub-segmented into aromatherapy, personal care, and massage oil. The personal care segment is sub-segmented into fragrances, and cosmetics.

On the basis of extraction method, the essential oils market is segmented into distillation, cold press extraction, carbon dioxide extraction, solvent extraction, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the essential oils market is segmented into direct, retail. The retail segment is sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, and online retailing.

North America Essential Oils Market Country Level Analysis

The essential oils market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, products, application, extraction method, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America essential oils market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

U.S. dominates the North America essential oils market due to the growth in awareness within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

