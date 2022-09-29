North America Elevator Equipment & Service Market Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Elevator Equipment & Service Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Fujitec Corporation Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Sigma Elevator Company Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Based on Offering

Elevator Equipment

o Passenger & Freight Elevators

o Escalators & Moving Walkways

o Parts & Accessories

Elevator Service

o Installation Service

o Maintenance & Repair Service

o Modernization & Upgrade Service

Based on Product Type

Elevators

Escalators

Moving Walkways

Based on Technology

Hydraulic Elevators

o Conventional Hydraulic Elevators

o Hole-less Hydraulic Elevators

o Roped Hydraulic Elevators

Traction Elevators

o Geared Traction Elevators

o Gear-less Traction Elevators

o Machine Room-Less Elevators

Climbing Elevators

Pneumatic/Vacuum Elevators

Based on End Use

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other End Uses

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

