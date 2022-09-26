North America Dental Lasers Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 7.0% at USD value of 1961.31 million by 2029

North America Dental Lasers Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal North America Dental Lasers Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental lasers market which was USD 1141.50 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1961.31 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Dental lasers are devices that emit a narrow beam of light that is used to shape teeth or remove/cut down any excess teeth that may exist. Dental lasers are used to diagnose dental problems and treat them using laser therapy. Surgical devices such as dental drills, hand pieces, and dental anaesthetics are no longer required. In dentistry, laser therapy lowers bleeding, minimises trauma, reduces instrument contamination, and improves patient comfort. Because most of the time-consuming steps have been eliminated, the procedure time has been lowered. The reduction in dangers connected with dental surgical equipment, as well as the time required for therapy, opens up new avenues for dental laser utilisation.

Dental Lasers Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing technological advancement in medical technology

The market will develop at a faster rate as people become more aware of the need of oral hygiene and as growing economies such as India, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Africa, and the Middle East provide attractive potential. Rising government spending on healthcare infrastructure, as well as the introduction of new goods, would drive market value higher. Other major market growth variables will include an ever-increasing senior population base and rising personal disposable income.

Global increase in the awareness level of oral hygiene

The market for dental lasers in North America is growing due to an ageing population, rising desire for cosmetic dentistry, the prevalence of gingivitis, caries, and periodontics, and rising disposable income in industrialised countries such as the United States and Canada.

Rising prevalence of soft tissue disorders

Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, together with an increase in disposable income, are the primary driving forces in the soft tissue dental lasers segment, similar to periodontal problems and gingivitis.

Opportunities

New procedures are being developed to limit the need of drills and eliminate the need for anaesthetic. They produce good long-term results because no heat is used during the therapy and no living tissues are harmed. The lasers help with soft tissue treatments by reducing inflammation and speeding up the healing process. The North America market for dental lasers is expected to rise as the incidence and demand for less invasive procedures rises.

North America Dental Lasers Market Scope

The dental lasers market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Soft-Tissue Lasers

All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers

Application

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Others

End-User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other End Users

Dental lasers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dental lasers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dental lasers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America

In 2020, the North American region had a market share of nearly 33%. This is due to a number of variables in the region, including increased knowledge of oral hygiene, technological improvements, a well-established and advanced healthcare sector, and a high frequency of oral disorders and diseases.

Between 2021 and 2029, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at a rate of around 8.7%. This is due to a number of causes, including the fast-growing healthcare business, rising population, increased R&D spending, and a huge population that consumes tobacco and nicotine-based goods.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Dental lasers Market Share Analysis

The dental lasers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental lasers market.

Some of the major players operating in the dental lasers market are:

AMD Lasers, Inc. (U.S.)

CAO Group Inc. (U.S.)

Biolase Inc. (U.S.)

Fotona (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Kavo Dental (Germany)

Ivoclar Vivadent (U.S.)

Convergent Dental (U.S.)

Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Zolar Technology and Manufacturing (Canada)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Research Methodology: North America Dental Lasers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

