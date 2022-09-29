North America Cleaning Robots Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Cleaning Robots Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players:

AB Electrolux

ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgeräte Altersfürsorge GmbH

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Danduct Clean

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

HOBOT

Husqvarna Group

IBC Robotics

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Ltd.

Robomow

Samsung Electronics

Scantron Robotics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Windowmate

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

Based on application

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

