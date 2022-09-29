North America Cannabis Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029 North America Cannabis Market, By Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Other Product Types), Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant, Balanced THC and CBD), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Application (Medical, Recreational), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Cannabis Market

The cannabis market is expected to witness market to reach at an estimated value of USD 528.2 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 29.90% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on cannabis market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The expansion of functional food sector is escalating the growth of cannabis market.

Cannabis refers to a tall plant with a stiff upright stem that is basically utilized as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. Medical cannabis is defined as the plant-derived psychotropic drugs used for treating various medical ailments. The product is sourced from sativa and hybrid cannabis plants, cannabis indica, and the active ingredients include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). The products are manufactured in the form of capsules, and oils, among others.

The increase in the health consciousness across the region acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of cannabis market. The rise in number of people suffering from chronic illnesses, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and cancer, among other neurological disorders, and increase in demand for cannabis oil among countries with legalized medical marijuana accelerate the market growth. The active research genetic development and modification of the plant and surge in in the medical applications of cannabis further influence the market. Additionally, change in lifestyle, surge in disposable income, rapid urbanization, growth in awareness regarding the benefits of the product, increase in legalization of cannabis and rise in social acceptance of marijuana positively affect the cannabis market. Furthermore, product development via research and novel product delivery solutions extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

