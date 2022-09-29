North America Armored Vehicle Market Research, Edition 2022 Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Armored Vehicle Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Companies : BAE Systems, China North Industries Corporation (Norinco), General Dynamics Corporation, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oshkosh Defense LLC, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Armor

– Passive-armor Vehicles

– Active-armor Vehicles

Based on Drive Type

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Based on Category

– Conventional Armored Vehicles

– Electric Armored Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Type

– Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

– Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

– Main Battle Tank (MBT)

– Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)

– Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

– Armored Support Vehicle

– Tactical Truck

– Other Armored Vehicles

Based on Application

– Defense

– Commercial Use

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

