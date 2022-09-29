North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect till 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Based on Product

Biotech Seeds

Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type:

o Transgenic Seeds

o Gene-edited Seeds

o RNAi-based Seeds

Biotech Seeds by Trait Type

o Stacked Traits

o Herbicide-tolerant Traits

o Insect-resistant Traits

o Desirable Traits

o Virus-resistant Traits

Biotech Seeds by Crop Type

o Soybean

o Maize

o Cotton

o Canola

o Alfalfa

o Sugar beet

o Papaya

o Potato

o Squash

o Other Crops

Biologicals

o Biopesticides

o Biostimulants

o Biofertilizers

o Genetic Biologicals

Biotechnology Tools

o DNA Sequencing

o Biochips

o Gene Editing

o Synthetic Biology

o RNA Interference

Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

o Polymers

o Biofuels

o Enzymes

o Oils & Lubricants

o Other Renewables

Based on Technology

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Marker-assisted Breeding

Plant Breeding

Germplasm

Other Technologies

Based on Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

