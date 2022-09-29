North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share, Key Opportunities and Future Prospect till 2030
According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Benson Hill Inc.
Certis USA LLC
Corteva, Inc.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific SE
Evogene Ltd.
Isagro Group
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Performance Plants Inc.
Syngenta AG
Vilmorin & Cie S.A
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
Based on Product
Biotech Seeds
Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type:
o Transgenic Seeds
o Gene-edited Seeds
o RNAi-based Seeds
Biotech Seeds by Trait Type
o Stacked Traits
o Herbicide-tolerant Traits
o Insect-resistant Traits
o Desirable Traits
o Virus-resistant Traits
Biotech Seeds by Crop Type
o Soybean
o Maize
o Cotton
o Canola
o Alfalfa
o Sugar beet
o Papaya
o Potato
o Squash
o Other Crops
Biologicals
o Biopesticides
o Biostimulants
o Biofertilizers
o Genetic Biologicals
Biotechnology Tools
o DNA Sequencing
o Biochips
o Gene Editing
o Synthetic Biology
o RNA Interference
Synthetic Biology-enabled Products
o Polymers
o Biofuels
o Enzymes
o Oils & Lubricants
o Other Renewables
Based on Technology
Genome Editing
Synthetic Biology
Genetic Engineering
Marker-assisted Breeding
Plant Breeding
Germplasm
Other Technologies
Based on Application
Foliar Spray
Seed Treatment
Soil Treatment
Other Applications
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:
The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.
