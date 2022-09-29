North America Agricultural Biologicals Market Survey Future Demand, To Display Unparalleled Growth Over 2022-2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the North America Agricultural Biologicals Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.

Agrinos AS

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF

Bayer AG

Biobest Group NV

Biolchim SPA

Certis USA LLC

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro S.P.A.

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto

Novozymes A/S

Symborg S.L.

Syngenta AG

Based on Function

Biopesticides

o Microbials

o Biochemicals

o Macro-organisms

Biostimulants

o Amino Acids

o Seaweed Extracts

o Microbials

o Organic Acids

Biofertilizers

Other Biologicals

Based on Product Type

Microbials

Macrobials

Semiochemicals

Natural Products

Based on Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Based on Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

