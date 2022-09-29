Non-Stick Cookware Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029

” An influential Non-Stick Cookware Market survey file can be explored in phrases of breakdown of records with the aid of manufacturers, region, kind and application, market status, market share, increase rate, future trends, market drivers, possibilities and challenges, rising trends, dangers and entry barriers, income channels, and distributors. The document identifies the most current improvements, market share, and structures utilized via the giant market. Both hooked up as nicely as new gamers in the ABC enterprise can correctly use this enterprise record for absolute appreciation of the market. The credible Non-Stick Cookware Market record has been crafted in such a way that it proves to be the most appropriate to the enterprise needs.

Market Analysis and Size

Cooking is a decade-long activity that one undertakes out of necessity or personal interest, or rather as a profession because food is an essential requirement for human survival. Traditionally, food was cooked in mud pots or earthenware. However, as humans evolved and economies and technology developed, the production of modern cookware products and techniques arose. Kitchen appliance manufacturers are constantly developing, innovating, and integrating IoT with non-stick cookware. Companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the non-stick cookware market was valued at USD 11.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 17.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Pan, Pot, Bakeware, Pressure Cooker, Skillet, Square Grill, Oven Tray, Dutch Oven, Loaf Tin, Sandwich Toaster, Wok, Egg Poacher, Others), Raw Material (Base Material, Coating), Coating Layer (Single Layer, Double Layer, Triple Layer), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Utensil Store, E-Commerce, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co (Germany), GLOBAL APPLIANCES USA (U.S.), KAI USA LTD (U.S.), Kiya corp. (Japan), MAC Knife (U.S.), Messermeister (Germany), Victorinox AG (Switzerland) Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Dyson Limited (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (U.S.) Opportunities Increased adoption of various new and innovative cookware solutions

Rising demand for various commercial

Market Definition

Non-stick cookware is cookware or kitchen utensils that have a surface that reduces the tendency of cooked raw materials to adhere to the cookware. Non-stick cookware is made up of two parts: the base material and the coating. While the base materials used to manufacture non-stick cookware range from metals, alloys, glass, and ceramic, coatings are generally manufactured using materials such as anodized aluminium, enamelled cast iron, ceramic, seasoned cast iron, and others.

Drivers

Growing trend of modular kitchens and renovations

The rising expenditure on home repairs and remodelling, as well as the growing adoption and consumer preference for modular kitchens, positively influence demand dynamics in the global non-stick cookware market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of home cooking as a result of the growing trend of healthy and clean eating is driving demand in the global non-stick cookware market.

The diverse range of non-stick cookware and wide availability in retail channels

Online and offline distribution channels are available for products in the global non-stick cookware market. Due to a lack of time to go out and purchase products from physical stores, an increasing consumer preference for online purchases through various e-commerce platforms is supplementing the development of online distribution channels in the global non-stick cookware market. Furthermore, the ability to select from a diverse range of non-stick cookware made from various materials and available in a variety of sizes and colours is aiding the growth of online channels in the global non-stick cookware market.

Opportunity

The growing culture of house parties in various western countries is also resulting in increased adoption of various new and innovative cookware solutions, positively affecting the development of the global non-stick cookware market. Furthermore, constantly changing consumer demands and intense industry competition require players and manufacturers in the global non-stick cookware market to constantly innovate their product offerings and increase their expenditure on research and development for new products. Furthermore, rising demand for various commercial applications such as hotels, food stations, public eateries, food trucks, restaurants, cafes, and resorts is expected to boost the global non-stick cookware market’s development trajectory in the coming years.

