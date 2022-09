Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Growth, Demand, Industry Developments, Regional Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

The non-destructive testing equipment market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on bipolar discrete semiconductor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Factors such as strict government rules related to public security and product quality, amplified acceptance of NDT and examination equipment and facilities in electronics, automation, and robotics industrial segments, high acceptance of IoT devices, augmented demand for assessment of health of aged assets are expected to further boost the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market in the region. However, lack of capable and competent personnel to carry out NDT and examination activities. Additionally, large-scale infrastructural expansions in advanced and developing countries.

This Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Includes:

Olympus Corporation,

MISTRAS Group, Inc,

Pfinder KG,

General Electric (GE MEASUREMENT AND CONTROL),

Intertek Group plc,

SGS SA,

Nikon Metrology NV,

Ashtead Technology,

Sonatest,

Bosello High Technology srl,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation,

YXLON International,

Diodes Incorporated (Zetex),

Magnaflux, and SOCOMORE,

among others

Key Market Segments:

Based on the testing method, the non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing and electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, Acoustic Emission Testing and others. Ultrasonic testing is sub segmented into straight beam testing, angle beam testing, immersion ultrasound testing phased array testing, time-of-flight diffraction testing, guided wave testing.

Visual inspection testing is sub segmented into general visual inspection, aided visual inspection. Eddy-current testing is sub segmented into alternating current field measurement (ACFM), remote field testing (RFT), eddy-current arrays (ECA). Radiographic testing is sub segmented into X-ray testing, gamma ray testing, computed radiography, film radiography, direct radiography. Others is sub segmented into terahertz imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy.

Based on the technique, the non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into volumetric examination, Visual Inspection, surface examination, and others),

Based on the industry vertical, the non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, infrastructure, and others. Others is sub segmented into marine, medical and health, plastics and polymers.

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market?

How will the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market throughout the forecast period?

