Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 29,307.13 million by 2029. Wide portfolio offered by major players and use of NGS in drug development is expected to act as driver for the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

Some of the major companies which are dealing in the next generation sequencing (NGS) are Agilent Technologies, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffman La Roche), BGI (A subsidiary of BGI Group), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, MACROGEN CO., LTD., DNASTAR, Geneious, Partek, Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Takara Bio Inc., bioMérieux SA, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., GENEWIZ, 10x Genomics, New England Biolabs, Hamilton Company among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into instrument, consumables, and services. In 2022, the instrument segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as the instruments are the major component in next generation sequencing procedures.

On the basis of application, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research. In 2022, the diagnostic segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market due to the fact that clinical laboratories have increasingly adopted the NGS for routine diagnosis because it has the potential to deliver precise test result and provide excellent treatment regime.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, research center and academic & government institutes is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as research related to next generation sequencing for chronic disease and personalized medicine is being conducted mainly by these institutes which is driving the segment growth.

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

