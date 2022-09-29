Newborn Genetic Testing Market Estimated to Bring Sky-high Returns for Investors by the End of Forecast to 2030
Newborn Genetic Testing Market
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Newborn Genetic Testing market is anticipated to reach USD XX billion by 2030 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021. The global Newborn Genetic Testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases among infants is the major factor positively influencing the growth of the newborn genetic testing market. The risk of genetic diseases in infants is high when parents have another child suffering from a genetic disease or if either of the parents has an abnormality in their chromosomes.
Due to the rising number of cases of genetic disorders in infants, governments of many regions are promoting the use of prenatal and newborn genetic testing. Therefore, this factor is further boosting the growth of the market.
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Newborn Genetic Testing market based on diagnostic, disease, and end user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Diagnostic
- Spectrophotometer
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization
- Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization
- Screening
- Maternal Serum Screening
- Chronic Villus Sampling
- Amniocentesis
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Disease
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Anemia
- Down Syndrome
- Phenylketonuria
- Others
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Newborn Genetic Testing Manufacturers –
- Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)
- Berry Genomics
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Illumina
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Natera
- Qiagen
- Sequenom
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Verinata Health
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Newborn Genetic Testing Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Diagnostic Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Newborn Genetic Testing Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
