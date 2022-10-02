New Online Parent Effectiveness Training Offered By Sunflowers & Butterflies

Tallebudgera QLD – A wellbeing and human connection-inspired business, Sunflowers & Butterflies, is now empowering families in their own homes with the launch of an online resource.

Sunflowers & Butterflies, based on the Gold Coast, Queensland, has launched a series of Parent Effectiveness Training (P.E.T.) courses, offering heartfelt communication training and PSYCH-K mentoring to remove self-limiting beliefs and improve general wellbeing.

They will guide clients towards becoming more conscious individuals and parents so they can model this attitude of wellbeing and joy to their children.

It is another step in the founder Jacqui Bowden’s dreams of making a difference in people’s self-empowerment journey and influencing their personal choices.

Life-changing outcomes include alternatives to using rewards and punishments to get kids to behave the way you want; total confidence in communicating with them; better listening skills to ensure a stronger relationship leading into their teenage years, and techniques to solve family disagreements without stress and anger.

The P.E.T. course can be offered in three ways – either as a weekly delivery, an intensive weekend court or as a one-to-one.

The weekly option covers 8 to 10 weeks – 3 hours per week via zoom with Sunflowers & Butterflies creator and P.E.T Trainer Jacqui Bowden. “If you have a hectic schedule and can’t make it to in-person training, you can train from the comfort of your own home and feel relaxed and ready to immerse yourself and learn,” commented Jacqui.

“We encourage group sharing and vulnerability in our classes. This allows parents to get to the heart of their concerns and learn at a deeper level.”

The intensive weekend program is offered over four Saturdays, six hours per day, with some online support. This intensive option will suit parents who are unable to attend the weekly session options and feel they would like to complete the concepts and learn the skills in a shorter timeframe.

The one-on-one coaching is tailor-made to suit the availability of participants. It will focus on the skills to address current issues and problems while offering plenty of practice time together.

“We also offer non-formal coaching sessions which do not require a course commitment. Coaching is based purely on what areas and skills participants wish to focus on for the betterment of their family unit,” she added.

To discover more about P.E.T. and the full scope of services offered by Jacqui at Sunflowers & Butterflies:

Sunflowers & Butterflies is a wellbeing and human connection inspired business based on the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia.

