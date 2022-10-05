new-online-materials-library-for-plasma-surface-modification

Henniker Plasma, a leading manufacturer of plasma surface treatment equipment, are pleased to announce the publication of a new on

Materials science is at the forefront of many of today’s technological advancements in areas such as medical device fabrication, filtration, aerospace, and semiconductor processing, to name but a few. Plasma treatment has long been recognised as being able to transform the surface properties of a wide range of materials, without affecting the bulk properties in any way, adding significant functional and commercial value to a product and/or replacing costly or inefficient process steps.

Henniker’s new online Materials Library, part of its wider Knowledge Base resource, is a growing reference area that provides detailed measurements of the surface properties of a wide range of materials before and after plasma treatment.

Surface energy and contact angle measurements are presented for each material, both before plasma treatment, to demonstrate its natural properties, and after treatment, to reveal the effects of the plasma. The results are then displayed in a series of videos available to view either on Henniker’s website or by subscribing to their YouTube playlist.

To learn more about plasma treatment technology contact Henniker Plasma or visit www.plasmatreatment.co.uk

Henniker Plasma

3 Berkeley Court, Manor Park, Runcorn, Cheshire WA7 1TQ UK

+44 (0)1925 830 771

info@plasmatreatment.co.uk

www.plasmatreatment.co.uk

Media Contact

Gill Bolton

Marketing and Communications Director

+44 (0)1925 830 771

gbolton@plasmatreatment.co.uk

Henniker Plasma is a leading UK manufacturer of plasma treatment systems for cleaning, surface activation to improve adhesion, and functional nano-scale coating.

Backed up by more than 20 years of experience, Henniker’s innovative plasma treatment equipment is trusted globally in both critical industrial manufacturing settings, enabling leading manufacturers to solve key adhesion challenges with a wide range of reliable, robust equipment and innovative processes, and by leading academic research groups helping to support a wide range of fundamental research with inexpensive, fully automated bench-top plasma systems that require little or no expertise for operation.

Henniker’s advanced plasma systems are configurable tools that are both robust enough for reliable, repeatable industrial processing and at the same time flexible enough for the research into, and development of, leading-edge plasma processes. They transform materials by enabling a unique range of new properties, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic and biocompatibility, adding significant functionality and value.

For more information about Henniker Plasma visit: plasmatreatment.co.uk

This release was published on openPR.