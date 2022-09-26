Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size, Share updated Growth Rate Report | Oxea (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem (Korea), MGC (Japan)
Overview Of Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Research
This has brought along several changes this report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market.
The Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market analysis summary by Straitsresearch is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The research summarizes important details related to market share, market size, applications, statistics, and sales. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.
Global neopentyl glycol market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.
Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
Oxea (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem (Korea), MGC (Japan), Eastman (U.S.), Celanese (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Wanhua (China), BJNC (China) …
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/neopentyl-glycol-market/request-sample
The global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
key Segment
By Physical Form, Flakes, Molten, Slurry
By Production Method, Hydrogenation of HPA, Disproportionation
By End Users, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Chemicals, Plastics, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Major factors covered in the report:
- Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market summary
- Economic Impact on the Industry
- Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Investigation
- Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
- Study on Market Research Factors
- Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Forecast
The analysis objectives of the report are:
-To know the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.
-To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.
-To analyse the amount and value of the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market, depending on key regions.
-To analyse the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.
-To examine the Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.
-Primary worldwide Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.
-To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.
About Us:
StraitsResearch is a leading research and intelligence organization, specializing in research, analytics, and advisory services along with providing business insights & research reports.
Contact Us:
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Tel: +1 6464807505, +44 203 318 2846
Other Reports:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/worldwide-audiobook-market-is-likely-to-valued-at-usd-3-08-billion-in-2019-growing-at-a-cagr-of-24-4-by-2029-audible-inc-amazon-co-inc
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/tele-intensive-care-unit-market-comprehensive-study-with-key-trends-major-drivers-and-challenges-2029
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/2312692
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/commercial-seaweed-market-research-2020-growth-opportunities-and-revenue-statistics-by-2026