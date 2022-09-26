Natural Ferulic Acid Market to Register USD 161.80 million by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the natural ferulic acid market will witness a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is likely to reach at USD 161.80 million by 2028.

Natural ferulic acid is a molecule that prevents the development of free radicals and boosts the efficiency of antioxidants such as vitamins C, E, and A. It also aids in the prevention of food staining and bacterial contamination. It is more widely used than other forms of acid due to its anti-oxidizing properties. Natural ferulic acid, also known as trans-ferulic acid, is derived from rice bran.

Because of improvements in the field of pharmaceutical manufacture, demand for natural ferulic acid has been expanding globally. Natural ferulic acid’s beneficial characteristics have contributed significantly to the global market’s expansion.

Furthermore, the development of a unified sector for pharmaceutical research and testing has aided the worldwide market’s expansion. In recent years, the global natural ferulic acid market has seen a surge in demand due to the rise of the chemicals sector. The need for canned meat preservation has increased in recent years, benefiting the global natural ferulic acid industry.

Competitive Landscape and Natural Ferulic Acid Market Share Analysis

The natural ferulic acid market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to natural ferulic acid market.

Some of the major players covered in the natural ferulic acid market report are Cayman Chemical, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Inc., Kingherbs Ltd., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Xi’an App-Chem Bio (Tech) Co., Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., among others. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

However, the risk of having an allergic reaction to ferulic acid as a result of a previous sensitivity to its raw materials, such as corn, barley, and wheat, could stifle market expansion. This can cause a rash, hives, redness, peeling skin, and itching. When inhaled, the substance can induce respiratory distress and aggravate medical disorders such chronic bronchitis and emphysema. On the other hand, most cosmetic makers make a point of acquiring natural ingredients, which reduces these negative health consequences and should help the market thrive.

This natural ferulic acid market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on natural ferulic acid market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Natural Ferulic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

The natural ferulic acid market is segmented on the basis of purity type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of purity type, the natural ferulic Acid market is segmented into >=98% HPLC, and <98% HPLC.

On the basis of application, the natural ferulic Acid market is segmented into food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others.Natural Ferulic Acid Market Country Level Analysis

The natural ferulic acid market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, purity type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the natural ferulic acid market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the natural ferulic acid market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period, this need is driven by the expansion of main applications such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. However, Europe and North America will continue to project the highest growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the high demand for natural ferulic acid and increased production capacities of leading companies.

