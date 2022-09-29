Nail Polish Market Size, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis to 2029 Global Nail Polish Market, By Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Others), Product (Liquid, Gel), Finish (Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Satin, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Independent Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Nail Polish Market Analysis and Size

Customers select nail polish based on the type of nail art they prefer. The increased emphasis on nail care and the use of multi-colour enamels on consumers’ fingers and toes is expected to drive demand for nail polish in the coming years. Furthermore, factors such as the growing popularity of fashion events and women’s increased grooming awareness are encouraging the use of nail polish.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nail polish market was valued at USD 11.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 19.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.90 during the forecast period. Growth in the market is being driven by an increase in the disposable income of the population in developing countries.

Market Definition

Nail polish is a lacquer that is applied to the nail plates of the fingers and toes to protect and adorn them. To bind other materials and make the polish easier to apply, it is made with a variety of chemical ingredients such as solvents, film formers, pigments, resins, plasticizers, pearls, and thickening agents such as stearalkonium hectorite.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Others), Product (Liquid, Gel), Finish (Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Satin, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Independent Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Wella Operations US LLC (U.S.), CND (U.S.), Chemence (U.K.), Alessandro International (Germany), Keystone Industries (U.S.), Light Elegance (U.S.), American International Industries (U.S.), Barielle (U.S.), California Chemical Specialties (U.S.), NV Organics (India), CNC International (Netherlands), Delia Cosmetics (Poland), Fiabila (France), IL Cosmetics Group SA (Luxembourg), Kirker Enterprises, Inc (U.S.) and KEYSTONE INDUSTRIES (U.S.) Opportunities Rising purchasing power

Improved marketing strategies to attract the youth

Increasing demand for healthy products

Nail polish Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Increasing demand for healthy products

Growing health concerns are a critical factor driving market growth, as is the expansion of e-commerce through the infiltration of the internet, which has created international reach and allows consumers to choose from a variety of options, among other factors driving the nail polish market.

Rise in beauty trends

Rising awareness of beauty trends through articles and beauty magazines, combined with increased brand awareness, is expected to drive demand for nail polish.

Opportunity

Celebrities will have a positive impact on the market’s growth rate by increasing acceptance of nail care fashion trends and approval for nail polish. Furthermore, rising awareness about the importance of grooming will help to slow the market’s growth rate. In addition, there is a wide variety of colours.

