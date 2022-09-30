Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 8.10% from 2022 to 2029 In-depth Analysis of the Report by DBMR

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market was valued at 1022.63 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 1906.88 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Recent Development

SGS announced the expansion of its new food microbiological testing lab in Fairfield, New Jersey, USA, in October 2019. The 2,000-square-foot microbiological testing facility employs an information technology platform to provide a wide range of testing services to food producers, manufacturers, and suppliers across all food categories.

SGS announced the expansion of its new food microbiological testing lab in Carson, California, in March 2019. The microbiological testing facility is 2,400 square feet in size. This expansion aims to broaden the company’s geographical coverage as well as its global network of agriculture and food labs.

Mycotoxins are secondary metabolites of moulds that contaminate crops and plants. Mycotoxin is capable of infecting both humans and animals. They are poisonous chemical compounds produced by a fungus that infects grains. Mycotoxins can cause disruptions in vital hormonal systems, organ damage, immune system weakness, and even cancer. Controlling mycotoxin contamination requires disseminating information about mycotoxins, anticipating and avoiding contamination, detecting mycotoxins in grains, making effective use of contaminated grain, and breeding fungal resistance into crops.

The first class Mycotoxin Feed Testing market report lends a hand in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market research report comprises of different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares, and possible sales volume of the company. It helps companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in the niche market. The universal Mycotoxin Feed Testing report presents actionable market insights with which businesses can settle on sustainable and lucrative strategies.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Includes:

SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (U.K.), Mérieux NutriSciences (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia) Neogen (U.S.), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Charm Sciences (U.S.), Premier Analytical Services (U.K.), Dairyland Laboratories (U.S.), Bio-Check (U.K.), AES Laboratories (India), IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group (U.S.), Envirologix Inc. (U.S.), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (U.S.), Krishgen Biosystems (U.S.)

This Mycotoxin Feed Testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Mycotoxin Feed Testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The mycotoxin feed testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, sample and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Aflatoxins

Ochratoxins

Fusarium toxins

Deoxynivalenol

Patulin

Others

Technology

Chromatography based

Immunoassay-based

Lateral flow assay based

Spectroscopy based

Others

Sample

Cereals and Cereal By-Products

Seeds and Seed Products

Forage and Silage

Others

Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat and Seafoods

Cereal

Others

Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising risk of mycotoxin contamination

Mycotoxins testing market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to factors such as increased risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed and rising incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops.

Stringent regulations laid by government on implementation of testing

Throughout the world, various governments and regulatory bodies have made testing of animal feed and food ingredients mandatory. Animal feed is not approved for marketing unless its safety and efficacy have been proven. Such precautions to avoid contamination, chemicals, and toxic presence have significantly impacted the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. Many countries have enacted specific regulations for mycotoxins in food and animal feed to protect human and animal health.

Opportunity

Increasing food trade across the borders of emerging markets expands the market’s opportunity for growth. The rising number of food-borne illnesses as well as poor sanitation and processing conditions in factories in a few countries necessitate the need for mycotoxin testing of food. The implementation of regulations in emerging economies that have entered the food trade, as well as the authorization of authorities to prohibit the import and supply of contaminated food and enforce food recalls, are expected to increase demand for testing services in these regions. Furthermore, increasing cases of mycotoxicosis outbreaks in Asia and Africa are expected to create significant growth opportunities for mycotoxin testing in these regions.

Restraints

Several developing regions’ in mycotoxin testing markets lack organisation, sophistication, and technology. Food control laboratory infrastructure is likely to be scarce in many developing countries due to limited resources, limited technology, and poor management. There are numerous issues concerning food safety, such as a lack of institutional coordination, outdated technology, a lack of expertise for executing regulation at the lowest levels, and a lack of updated standards, all of which have hampered the testing market. Laboratories are under-equipped and lack appropriately by untrained analytical personnel.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Research Methodology: Global Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Some Points from Table of Content

There are 13 Sections to Show the Global Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Mycotoxin Feed Testing Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

