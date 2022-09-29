Multiplex Assays Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2022-2029

An influential Multiplex Assays market research report is the go-to solution for many professionals as it is beneficial in many ways. The report saves time, provides new insights, gives clarification on the business market and helps to refine and polish strategy. The report adds more credibility to the work and adds weight to any marketing recommendations that is given to a client or executive via this report. By extracting a real value from the research results such as brand analysis, the realistic Multiplex Assays market report presents and arranges data in a way that is digestible and logical to the businesses.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the multiplex assays market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 3.00 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 8.24 billion by 2029. “Protein Multiplex Assays” dominates the application segment of the multiplex assays market owing to increasing focus on proteomics studies for biomarker research and clinical diagnostics. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Key Segmentation:

By Products and Services (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments and Accessories and Software and Services)

By Type (Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays, Protein Multiplex Assays and Cell-Based Multiplex Assays)

By Technology (Protein Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescence and Others)

By Application (Clinical Diagnostics and Research and Development)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes and Others)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Multiplex Assays Market are:

Luminex Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Abcam plc (UK), BD (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Meso Scale Diagnostics (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), Quanterix (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Olink (Sweden), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Seegene (South Korea), Promega Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Overview on Market:

Multiplex assays is a procedure wherein the analytes are profiled separately. Analytes such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, and chemokines are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The multiplex assays are widely used in pathogen identification, gene detection analysis and others.

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics, rising geriatric population base and validation of the biomarkers in molecular and protein diagnostics, along with the rising need of the high-throughput and automated systems all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, increasing availability and affordability of low-cost clinical microbiology products and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

Multiplex AssaysMarket Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of cancer: Surging incidence rate of cancer all around the globe is carving the way for the growth of the market. More than 10 million people die of cancer every year and cancer is the second most leading cause of deaths in the world. This will further carve the way for the growth of the market in the future.

Research and development proficiencies: Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare facilities and on the detection of infectious diseases is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure: The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, growing adoption of companion diagnostics for increasing the safety and efficacy of therapies, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and growing awareness about the benefits of multiplex assays, positively affect the market growth rate.

Multiplex Assays Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

COVID-19 Impact on Multiplex Assays Market

COVID-19 has significantly and positively impacted the market. In this pandemic phase, multiplex assays like SARS-CoV-2 assay were used for COVID diagnosis. Various companies have received approval from FDA which further carved the way for the growth of the market. The multiplex assay manufacturers have launched several assays during this pandemic phase which has further pushed the growth rate of the market.

