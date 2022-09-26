Multiple Sclerosis Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Growth, Share, Trends and 2029 Forecast

The universal Multiple Sclerosis market analysis report is generated in such a way that it works toward making the report easier to read, and easier for managers to absorb the information they need to make decisions. This report comprises of actionable market research and is also educational and entertaining. The varied and in-depth market report helps businesses get a data-focused perspective on the topics shaping industries and geographic areas. The market information is made more accessible to the clients with the help of this report. The appealing Multiple Sclerosis market document gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other factors and forces in the marketplace very efficiently.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, the multiple sclerosis market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Multiple sclerosis affects about 1 million people in the United States and 2.3 million people globally, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Each year, the number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis rises, necessitating the development of new medications that are more effective and have fewer side effects. Governments and non-government organizations in developed and developing countries are increasing their efforts to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis and giving significant funds for drug research and development.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the multiple sclerosis market was valued at USD 25.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33.98 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Multiple Sclerosis Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Switzerland)

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Multiple Sclerosis Market Scope

Type

Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS)

Relapse-remitting MS (RRMS)

Primary progressive MS (PPMS)

Secondary progressive MS (SPMS)

Treatment

Medications

Stem Cell Therapy

Physical Therapy

Plasma Exchange

Others

Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Immunosuppressants

Interferons

Others

Diagnosis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Simple Electrical Stimulation Tests

Lumbar Puncture

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others



Regional Analysis for Multiple Sclerosis Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Multiple Sclerosis Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

Executive Summary

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Size (2022-2029) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Market Size by Manufacturers [% Market Share, Rank Change etc] Global Multiple Sclerosis Production, Consumption by Regions (2022-2029) Market Size by Type

Global Multiple Sclerosis Revenue by Type

Global Multiple Sclerosis Volume by Type

Global Multiple Sclerosis Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2022-2029)

Global Multiple Sclerosis Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Major Highlights from Player Analysis

– Multiple Sclerosis Market – Outlook and Forecast Market Size & Market Share by Players

– Multiple Sclerosis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast Revenue by Players (2022-2029)

– Multiple Sclerosis Market – Outlook and Forecast Players Market Share by Region (2022)

– Market Concentration Rate Analysis

– Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2022-2029)

– New Products and Potential Entrants

– Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

