Mug Market Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till Forecast 2029

Market Analysis and Size

People are becoming more environmentally conscious and prefer reusable mug. These mug can be reused after washing, reducing both degradable and non-degradable waste. Many manufacturers are innovating and designing products to make them more appealing and long-lasting. Many brands sell their products online and offer promotions and discounts. To sell their products online, many private label companies have partnerships with e-commerce companies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mug market was valued at USD 21.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 44.21 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Strengthened Glass, True Porcelain, Vitreous Enamel, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Others), Application (Shaving Mug, Tiki Mug, Travel Mug, Thermochromics Mug, Puzzle Mug, Amusement Mug, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End Use (Household, Office, Commuter, Sport, Others), Capacity (399 ml, 400-749 ml, More Than 750 ml) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Caribou Coffee Company (U.S.), De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l. (Italy), Epoca International, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd (U.S.), HANOWA and SWISS MILITARY (Switzeland), Ignite USA, LLC (U.S.), Keurig Dr Pepper, (France), SharkNinja Operating LLC (India), Thermos L.L.C. (U.S.), Zojirushi America Corporation (U.S.) Opportunities Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains

Market Definition

A mug is a type of cup used to drink hot beverages like coffee, hot chocolate, or tea. Mug typically have handles and hold more fluid than other cup styles. A mug is a less formal type of drink container that is not typically used in formal settings where a teacup or coffee cup is preferred.

Global Mug Market Dynamics

Drivers

Various convenience offered to the customers

Many manufacturers strive to make their products more sustainable and long-lasting. Most mug are dishwasher safe and can be washed without human intervention. Mug prevent condensation, which keeps the items around you dry. Custom foam or vacuum in mug keep drinks hot or cold. Mug are less expensive than large vacuum bottles. Most plastic and glass travel mugs are microwave safe, allowing customers to heat their beverage directly.

The rapid advancements in products to provide convenience as well as are safe for environment

The growing urban population has aided in the use of mug. Individuals’ food preferences have shifted as a result of their fast-paced lifestyles, and they prefer to drink and eat while travelling. People are becoming more environmentally conscious and gravitating toward reusable mug. These mug can be reused after washing, reducing both degradable and non-degradable waste.

Furthermore, the introduction of novel shapes and sizes and new features for improved usability are expected to boost the market. Consumers’ growing preference for e-commerce fuels the growth of the mug.

Opportunity

Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, regulatory bodies are expected to consider such portfolio in the industry, potentially boosting the current growth rate. The increasing number of e-commerce retailers, as well as next-generation device developments for increased consumer convenience, connectivity, and energy-saving features, are likely to present a potential growth landscape.

Restraints

However, there are some drawbacks to mug that may affect their popularity. Some stainless steel mug can have a metallic taste, particularly after the first few uses. Stainless steel absorbs liquid particles as well, which may leave a lingering taste in the bottle and transfer to other liquids. Some manufacturers include BPA in their plastic mug, which can lead to cancer and other health problems. Many companies ensure that the mug they produce are free of BPA, but certain risks remain.

This mug market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the mug market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Mug Market

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in many countries around the world imposed strict lockdown measures. As a result of the supply chain, this created a slew of issues. However, as governments eased restrictions on construction activities, the market grew steadily in the later stages. The impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account when estimating current and forecast market size and growth trends for all regions and countries.

Recent Development

At the Ambiente houseware fair in Messe Frankfurt in March 2020, Pasabahce launched a new range of products including Napa goblets, Veneto collection of five different glassware, Elysia collection, Highness, Timeless and Amber collection, Miss tea glasses and Estrella, among others. This new product launch would allow the company to expand its already existing portfolio of drinkware products while also increasing sales.

Steelite International acquired William Edwards Limited, a company that manufactures fine bone china tableware collections, in March 2020. This strategic acquisition would allow the company to expand its existing product offerings and strengthen its global market position.

