Mobile Robots Market Upcoming Developments, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast by 2028

Mobile robots market will grow at a CAGR of 22.84% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increased adoption of robots for personal use is an essential factor driving the mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Rising demand for warehouse automation is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising influx for warehouse automation, rise in the need for safety for human life, rising upsurge in demand for mobile logistics by online retailers, increasing commercialization of the concept of automated cars due to technological advancements in robotics, rising adoption by military and defense, increasing growth of mobile robots by end-users in the agricultural, medical, and defence sectors to harness their flexibility and rising governmental funds and grants towards mobile robots are the major factors among others boosting the mobile robots market. Moreover, rising focus on developing robots with special features and rising geriatric population worldwide boosting demand for service robots for elderly assistance which will further create new opportunities for mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increasing initial acquisition cost and rising challenges in working in untested environments are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising safety concerns while working with humans will further challenge the mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This Mobile Robots market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research Mobile Robots market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Mobile Robots Market Includes:

The major players covered in mobile robots market report are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, SoftBank Corp., Irobot, DJI, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Parrot Drones SAS., 3DR, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., LG Electronics, Amazon Robotics, Mayfield Robotics, Promobot LLC, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, LEGO System A/S and ECA GROUP among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately..

Key Market Segments:

On the basis of application, mobile robots market is segmented into domestic, entertainment, education, and personal, military, field, medical, public relations and inspection, logistics, human Exoskeleton, and construction and demolition. Domestic has been further segmented into floor-cleaning robots, lawn-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window-cleaning robots and others. Entertainment, education, and personal has been further segmented into entertainment robots, education robots and personal robots. Military has been further segmented into demining robots, fire and bomb fighting robots, border security robots and others. Field has been further segmented into agriculture drones, agriculture robots and forestry. Medical has been further segmented into surgery assistance robots, diagnostic robots and other medical robots. Public relations and inspection has been further segmented into telepresence robots and inspection and maintenance robots.

Based on operating environment, the mobile robots market is segmented into aerial, ground and machine.

Based on component, the mobile robots market is segmented into hardware and software.

The mobile robots market is also segmented on the basis of type into professional robots and personal and domestic robots.

Mobile Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Mobile Robots market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Mobile Robots market?

How will the Mobile Robots market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Mobile Robots market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Mobile Robots market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Mobile Robots market throughout the forecast period?

