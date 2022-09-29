Middle East and Africa Sports Apparel Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2029 Middle East and Africa Sports Apparel Market, By Material (Natural and Synthetic), Type of Print (Water Based, Silicone Emboss, Reflective Transfer, Pigment, High Density, Foil, Glitter, Cracking Ink, Discharge, All Over Print, Photo Print and Others), Gender (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores and Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The availability of sports apparel with improved properties such as moisture management, temperature control, and other performance-enhancing features that prevent discomfort and potential injury has piqued the interest of consumers, who have been observed to be willing to pay more for such added benefits.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports apparel market was valued at USD 15937.44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 23190.43 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material (Natural and Synthetic), Type of Print (Water Based, Silicone Emboss, Reflective Transfer, Pigment, High Density, Foil, Glitter, Cracking Ink, Discharge, All Over Print, Photo Print and Others), Gender (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores and Others) Countries Covered South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Players Covered Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.), PVH Corp (U.S.), Ralph Lauren (U.S.), Jockey (U.S.), AEO Management CO. (U.S.), Iconix Brand Group Inc. (U.S.), Penney IP LLC (U.S.), Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.), RibbedTee (U.S.), Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd.(U.S.), Levi Strauss & Co.(U.S.), Perry Ellis International Inc. (U.S.), Naked Brand Group Inc. (U.S.) Opportunities The market’s leading players are constantly launching new products in order to effectively retain existing customers and efficiently target potential customers

Product quality, shapes, and other innovations play a significant role in attracting a consumer base

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions to increase production capacity

Market Definition

Sports apparel is designed to provide a better fit, particularly when undergoing vigorous physical training or leading an active lifestyle. These are made from a variety of materials, including cotton and spandex, and have different properties depending on the type of sport or activity in which the user participates.

Drivers

Growing participation of physical activities around the world and prevalence of athleisure’s

The market for sports apparel is expected to grow significantly as consumers become more motivated to participate in physical activities such as yoga, aerobics, swimming, and running. The desire to keep up with the latest fashion trends while maintaining a sporty appearance is propelling the sports apparel market forward. Furthermore, the increasing participation of women in sports and fitness activities, the growing crossover between sports and fashion, and the increased presence of fashionable sports apparel are expected to drive market demand and growth.

Heavy promotions by manufacturers through digital platforms

The key players in the sports apparel market are leveraging the media industry and spending heavily on advertising and celebrity brand endorsements to persuade consumers to participate in sports and fitness activities. Furthermore, the collaboration of athletes with premium brands is persuading customers to purchase active wear. As a result, these innovative business strategies and marketing are expected to drive market growth.

The distribution channel is very important in distributing products and reaching the masses. As a result of their active participation in market expansion, manufacturers’ distribution channels become top priorities, necessitating the need to diversify them.

Opportunity

Manufacturers in the sports apparel market are paying more attention to design and comfort, and their innovation is creating lucrative opportunities for brands to introduce appealing and stylish sports apparels. They are focusing on key marketing strategies such as kit sponsorships, endorsements, and so on in order to remain competitive and differentiate themselves from the presence of other players in the market. As new styles and trends emerge, consumer preferences shift, resulting in product modifications. As a result, new product launches fuel the market, which is expected to expand in the coming years.

