Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market 2022 -Industry Dynamic, Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Opportunities to 2029

” The giant scale Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market market document is the first-rate supply that offers CAGR values with variants all through the forecast length of 2022 – 2029 for the market. It affords CAGR (compound annual boom rate) values alongside with its fluctuations for the particular forecast period. Most-detailed market segmentation, systematic evaluation of essential market players, tendencies in patron and provide chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets are additionally key components of this report. The huge ranging Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market lookup document has been organized based totally on the market type, measurement of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ company type.

The practical Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market commercial enterprise file makes reachable the most recent enterprise data, market future trends, permitting figuring out the merchandise and cease customers riding income boom and profitability. In addition, this enterprise evaluation file incorporates enterprise profile, product specifications, manufacturing value, market shares, and contact records of producers or companies. This market file strategically analyses the boom developments and future possibilities as properly as conducts thorough aggressive lookup to furnish higher market insights. An worldwide Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market evaluation record aids to focal point on the essential elements of the market like what the latest market developments are or what shopping for patterns of the

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-paper-bags-market&SR

Market Analysis and Size

Paper bags are manufactured from wood pulp that easily decomposes, does not release any toxic gasses in the soil, and has no impact on animal and groundwater levels, maintaining nature’s stability. Paper bags are high in demand due to some considerable properties of paper bags, as paper bags are re-usable, recyclable, biodegradable, and, most importantly, help reduce plastic waste. The manufacturing of paper bags is cost-efficient, and the process is easy compared to other packaging solutions. Paper bags are in more demand in retail than shopping bags as multi-wall paper bags with the twisted handle on the upper side provide strength to carry consumer goods.

Increasing preference for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable packaging and increasing initiatives taken by governmental bodies to ban single-use plastic and promote other alternatives such as paper bags will propel the market’s growth. However, the low availability of raw materials (wood pulp) may hamper the market’s growth.

Increasing awareness of the social issues and rising usage of bio-degradable products may create immense opportunities for the growth of the market, but maintaining the standard quality of paper bags can create a big challenge for the paper bags manufacturer in the near future,

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Middle East and Africa paper bags market is expected to reach the value of USD 362.70 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. “Food & Beverages” accounts for the most prominent end-user segment in the respective market owing to the rise in the demand for paper bags for homecare settings. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Pricing in USD, Volume in Million Units Segments Covered By Product (Flat Paper Bags, Multi-Wall Paper Sacks, Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Lock Paper Bag, Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags, Stand Up Pouch, and Others), Usage (Single-Use, and Re-Usable), Capacity (Less Than 1 Kg, 1kg-5 Kg, 5kg-10 Kg, More Than 10 Kg), Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size, and Extra Large Size, Others), Sealing & Handling (Heat Seal, Hand Length Handle, Ziplock, Twisted Handle, Flat Handle, and Others), Shape (Rectangle, Square, Circular and Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetic Products, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others) Countries Covered South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran, Ethiopia, Kuwait, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Mondi, International Paper, Shuaiba Industrial Company (K.P.S.C), Papyrus Paper Products LTD, middleeastdisposable, Lanpack, Gulf East Paper And Plastic Industries LLC, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, CLASSYPAC MIDDLE EAST, Packteck, RETQA PAPER BAGS, Kiki Bags, Golden Pack for Packaging Industries, Green Age Partners and Huhtamaki, among others

Market Definition

Paper bags are made from wood pulp from trees, renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable. Kraft paper and initiation kraft paper are the most common papers used in manufacturing paper bags. Paper bags are commonly used as shopping bags, packaging, and sacks. Paper bags have also come in the multi-walls, which provide strength to store and transport food and beverage, animal feed products, and other products. The load paper bags also have twisted or flat handles for handling goods. Paper bags are highly used in the retail sector for carrying shopping items.

Regulatory Framework

According to packaging law for regulation of food contact materials in the Middle East and Africa Member States.

The regulation of food contact materials in the Member States of the Cooperation Council for the Arab states of the gulf – also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council and hereafter referred to as the GCC – is characterized by consensus-based standards established by the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO). The GSO standards set forth conditions and specific compositional requirements for various food contact materials. In large part, the requirements of these standards mirror the European Union’s (EU) regulations on food contact materials. Following a global trend, several GCC member states have recently imposed new restrictions on plastic bags and other single-use plastic articles, impacting plastic food contact materials.

Market Dynamics of the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Include:

Drivers/Opportunities

Increasing preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging

Eco-friendly products are not harmful to the environment, are made from all-natural ingredients, and are easily recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable. A rising number of environment-conscious consumers opt for sustainable products such as paper bags which are eco-friendly and easily degradable. The demand for lightweight and easily transportable paper bags is expected to increase in cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, and other industries. The awareness regarding the harmful impact of plastic on the environment urges customers to opt for eco-friendly and biodegradable options such as paper bags. Paper bags are widely used in packaging several products such as food & beverages, textiles, cement, electronics, personal belongings, and others. Thus, the high demand for paper bags in the packaging industry will fuel the market’s growth. The rising awareness of using sustainable packaging options encourages customers in the Middle East and African countries to use paper bags.

Rise in awareness of the benefits of paper bags through the campaign

The increase of environmental-conscious people in the Middle East and African countries opt for sustainable packaging options and spread awareness. Plastic poses a serious threat to human health as well as the environment. Hence, the adoption of paper products in various industries such as food & beverages, construction, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others in the Middle East and African countries is increasing. The growing demand for sustainable, recyclable, re-usable, compostable, bio-degradable packaging products such as paper bags, coupled with rising awareness through various campaigns promoting paper bags and spreading awareness regarding the harmful effect of plastics, may propel the growth of the market.

Surging demand for sustainable paper bag packaging in the E-commerce sector

Several companies opt for paper bag packaging for delivering goods as paper bags are sustainable and lightweight, making them easy for transportation. The demand for paper bag packaging is increasing in the e-commerce sector as more buyers purchase online and existing retailers continue to grow in size. The number of packages they purchase increases as well. Online retail has opened the doors for home-based businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs to have the ability to sell their goods globally from their home, studio, or small workspace.

Increasing awareness of social issues and rising usage of bio-degradable products

Several types of packaging are used in different applications, resulting in waste that is very harmful to the environment. Plastic packaging is used for food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods that produce non-biodegradable as decomposing of the plastic packaging waste releases toxic gases in the soil, which is dangerous for animals and groundwater. So steps have been taken to ban plastic bag packaging as it is harmful to the environment.

Restraints/Challenges

Low availability of raw material

Availability of the proper quality and quantity is a concern for the production of paper bags in all the regions. Paper bags are made from the paper used in several applications and have more demand due to the low-cost product. The raw material used in the production of paper bags is wood pulp taken from the tree woods and goes through several processes. Paper is made of different qualities and is further used to make shopping bags of different sizes.

Landfills due to used paper bags

Paper bags are used in several applications, such as food, cosmetics, and healthcare, among others. Thus, demand for paper bags has increased in the Middle East and Africa region. Paper bags are of two types such as single-use and re-usable. As the demand for single-use rises, the paper waste results in landfills leading to increased paper wasteland fill. This negatively impacts the surroundings as paper takes time to decompose. Recycling paper bags also includes the cost that manufacturers do not want to spend, resulting in the elevation quantity of landfills of the used paper bags.

COVID-19 had a Minimal Impact on Paper Bags Market

COVID-19 impacted various manufacturing and service-providing industries in the year 2020-2021 as it led to the closure of workplaces, disruption of supply chains, and restrictions on transportation. The imbalance between demand and supply and its impact on pricing is considered short-term and is expected to recover as this pandemic comes to an end. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the globe, the demand for paper bags has increased owing to increased demand for packaging products. In addition, paper bag companies introduced new and advanced paper bag products. Thus, even though the other industries suffered a lot during the COVID-19 outbreak, the paper bags industry grew considerably.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Mondi partnered with Tesco to create recycled paper bags for the retailers. The vision of this partnership is to purchase the retailer’s warehouse corrugated waste to create recycled paper shopping bags

In June 2021, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC opened Eco Store, an online retail destination for eco-friendly food packaging products in the UAE

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-paper-bags-market?SR

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market ?

Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market ?

What are going to be the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods size of the leading region in 2029?

Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market ?

What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market ?

Highlights Of The Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market research And Key Points Covered:

The revenue in USD Million from 2015-2022 is obtainable with 2022-2029 being the forecast period analysis

Various socio-economic factors having an immediate or indirect impact on the industry status are evaluate

The product launch events, mergers and acquisitions, trends, and Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market regulatory approvals are stated. Thus, complete knowledge, valuable insights are offered by Data Bridge research for effective business plans and growth driving strategies

The benchmarking studies, Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market competitive intelligence by Data Bridge research, End-user analysis, partner analysis, and portfolio optimizations are key benefits of our reports

The star Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Industry players, emerging leaders, pervasive players, and participants also are studied comprehensively

Data Bridge research also offers customization to realize deeper dive into specific applications, niche segments, particular geography, and for any customer or company

The known adjacencies impacting Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market and target partners are researched by Data Bridge research analysts

The technology assessment, new development, Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market entry strategies are studied by us

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-paper-bags-market&SR

Top Trending Reports

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-soy-isolates-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-custard-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cognacs-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-machine-direction-orientation-mdo-films-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-screw-on-caps-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-packaging-paper-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-laser-plastic-welding-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fine-mist-sprayers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-and-barrier-coatings-for-paper-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glassine-and-glass-proof-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-bags-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-disposable-masks-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-canned-wine-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-skinning-machine-for-meat-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-brics-oral-care-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cultured-beef-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-citrus-based-alcohol-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biodegradable-cups-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-strips-and-chips-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-maqui-berry-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-floriculture-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-xanthan-gum-research-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-and-perfume-glass-packaging-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

“