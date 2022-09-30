Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Will Reach USD 3270.12 million by 2029

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Market Definition

The term implies that elastomer coated fabrics are fabrics that have been treated, covered, and coated to make them endure longer and be resistant to dust, water, oil, and other liquids. Elastomer coated fabrics are mostly utilized in transportation, protective apparel, industrial, roofing, awnings and canopies, and furniture and seating applications. As the elastomer coated fabrics are naturally anti-static, antibacterial, and anti-fungal, they are employed in a wide range of industrial applications.

Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market was valued at USD 2264.59 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3270.12 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

Over the years, the desire for high-quality fabrics in the construction industry has emerged immensely. Moreover, the global elastomer coated fabrics market is expanding in tandem with improvements in interior design, which has largely helped the market flourish over the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape and Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

The elastomer coated fabrics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to elastomer coated fabrics market.

Some of the major players operating in the elastomer coated fabrics market are

Trelleborg AB (publ) (Sweden)

Continental AG (Germany)

Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) (India)

Saint-Gobain. (France)

Spradling International (U.S.)

inStyle Coated Fabric Solutions (U.S.)

Seaman Corporation (U.S.)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Takata Corporation (Japan)

COLMANT COATED FABRICS (France)

Serge Ferrari (France)

Dickson Constant (France)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

SRF Limited (India)

COVID-19 Impact on Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the elastomer coated fabrics market for rubber coated cloth in a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, and others. Furthermore, due to supply chain disruptions such as raw material delays or non-arrival, disturbed financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line employees, OEMs were forced to run at zero or partial capacity, decreasing demand for rubber coated cloth products. The outbreak had a substantial impact on the automobile industry due to the shutdown of non-essential enterprises. Production was unexpectedly suspended when demand for autos decreased. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global car output will shrink by 16% in 2020. As a result, demand for rubber coated fabrics has plummeted, reducing market revenue.

Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Scope

The elastomer coated fabrics market is segmented on the basis of type, fabric, color, lacquering system, coating method, coating process, surface property, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Coated Fabrics

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO) Coated Fabrics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Coated Fabrics

Rubber Coated Fabrics

Silicone Coated Fabrics

Fabric

Yarn

Non-Woven

Composites

Others

Color

Transparent

Camouflage Color

Violet

Orange

Striped

Black, Brown

Metallic

White

Yellow

Beige

Grey

Green

Blue

Red

Others

Lacquering System

Acryl

F 1

Nano

Without Lacquering

Others

Coating Method

Direct Roll Coating

Pad-Dry-Cure

Calendar Coating

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing, Others

Coating Process

Mixing and Formulation

Spread Coating

Dip Coating

Others

Surface Property

Mat

High Gloss

Embossed

Silk Mat

Silk Gloss

Others

Application

Boat

Container

Print

Pool

Tent

Industrial

Interior

Machines

Tarpaulin

Sun Protection

Sport

Textile Architecture

Geotextiles

Apparel

Technical Apparel And Protective Clothing

Others

End-User

Textile

Automotive and Transportation

Building Construction And Infrastructure

Sports And Leisure

Packaging

Marine

Military

Others

The Geographical assessment of the Middle East and Africa Elastomer Coated Fabrics market is:

North America (United States, Canada, North American countries and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Korea, Asian nation, India and Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Republic of Colombia, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

