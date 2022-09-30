Middle East and Africa Edible Oil Market 2022 Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through SWOT Analysis with Leading Players and Forecast 2029

” With the conventional Middle East and Africa Edible Oil Market Market survey report, agencies can suppose about the scene of how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years with the aid of gaining important points on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The enterprise file explains market evaluation primarily based on regional, neighborhood as nicely as world level. It analyses the key elements which leads to market increase as nicely as restraints of the market growth. This enterprise evaluation record speaks about the manufacturing process, kind and applications. Middle East and Africa Edible Oil Market Market record performs market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.

Market Analysis and Size

Edible oil has made a significant place in the food and beverage sector around the world. It is being consumed everyday by millions of people in restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels, among others. Manufacturers are working on developing these oils to offer healthier options to the consumers.

Middle East and Africa Edible Oil Market was valued at USD 4,803.28 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8503.00 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Domestics accounts for the largest end user segment owing to the high consumption for household purposes. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Edible oil refers to a liquid that is extracted from plants, vegetables and seeds. These type of oils possess fatty acid, anti-antioxidants and phospholipids, among others. The edible oil is widely consumed among humans and food processing industry. This oil is known to have low fats, calories and cholesterol.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Specialty Blended Oil, Olive Oil, Corn Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Walnut Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Others), Package Type (Tinplate Containers, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Containers, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Bottles, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles, Glass Bottles, Semi – Rigid Containers, Flexible Plastic Pouches, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), End User (Domestics, Industrial, Food Service, Others) Countries Covered UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Bunge Limited (US), ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), ACH Food Companies, Inc. (US), Adani Group (India), SALAD OILS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (US), American Vegetable Oils, Inc. (US), BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L. (Spain), Hebany Group (UAE), NGO CHEW HONG EDIBLE OIL PTE LTD (Singapore), TITAN OILS Inc., (Canada) Ragasa – Derechos Reservados (Mexico), SOVENA (Thailand), and Sunora Foods (Canada), among others Market Opportunities Increase in the functional food products

Increase in the prevalence of obesity among population

Increase in the consumer preference for dietary improvements

Middle East and Africa Edible Oil Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle

The increase in the consumer preference for dietary improvements acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of edible oil market. The rise in trend of leading a healthy lifestyle among all age groups shifting to healthy and innovative approach have a positive impact on the industry.

Prevalence of Obesity

The increase in the prevalence of obesity among population further influences the market. People reaching out to dieticians and nutritionists providing customized diet plans with the aim of losing weight helps in the market growth.

Awareness Regarding Healthy Lifestyle

The rise in the awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, accelerate the market growth. The prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, among others is encouraging people to adopt edible oil.

Increase in Demand for Functional Foods

The increase in the functional food products further influence the market growth. Also, increase in consumers seeking healthy and sustainable food options along with growing number of sports and gym enthusiasts assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the nutrition plan positively affect the edible oil market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in demand for clean edible oil products extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, research and development activities will further expand the market.

