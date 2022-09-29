Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market, By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

With the surge in female employment participation, there has been tremendous development in the demand for personal grooming products. Furthermore, manufacturers’ active promotional operations across various social media platforms will considerably aid the market’s expansion. As a result, the market is expected to increase substantially throughout the anticipated period.

The Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market was valued at USD 959.01 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,528.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Definition

A deodorant is a chemical that is applied to the body to prevent or hide odour caused by bacterial breakdown of perspiration in the armpits, groyne, and foot, as well as vaginal secretions in some situations. They are highly used by men and women. They’re usually based on alcohol. When we use them, they make our skin acidic, which makes germs less attracted to it. Moreover, they are getting popular amongst the millennial population, resulting in high utilization.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) Countries Covered U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Unilever (UK), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), L’Oréal (France), Beiersdorf (Germany), group.loccitane (France), AVON PRODUCTS (UK), Elsa’s Skincare (U.S.), SPEICK Natural Cosmetics (Germany), Weleda (Switzerland), Laverana GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EO Products (U.S.), Indus Valley (India), Lavanila (U.S.), Sebapharma GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Calvin Klein (U.S.), Burberry plc (UK), REVLON (U.S.), Dior (France) and Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy) Market Opportunities Rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product

Rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further

Innovation in new formats and fragrance

Deodorant Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

High Requirement of Deodorants amongst Population

Increasing usage of non-aerosol deodorants and demographic factors, rising working population spending an ample amount of time outdoor is demanding deodorants to keep their body fresh, which is amongst the major factors that are projected to create outstanding demand for the deodorant services during the forecasted period.

The rising popularity of stick and organic product will further propel the growth rate of deodorant market. Additionally, the increasing demand for personal grooming products and the rise in female workforce participation will also drive market value growth over forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through various social media platforms coupled with the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels also boosts the overall ‘market’s growth.

Opportunities

Innovations and Awareness

Furthermore, the innovation in new formats and fragrance such as the development of natural and aluminum-free deodorants along with rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product will further expand the future growth of the deodorant market.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market ?

Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market ?

What are going to be the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods size of the leading region in 2029?

Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the worldwide Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market ?

What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market ?

Highlights Of The Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market research And Key Points Covered:

The revenue in USD Million from 2015-2022 is obtainable with 2022-2029 being the forecast period analysis

Various socio-economic factors having an immediate or indirect impact on the industry status are evaluate

The product launch events, mergers and acquisitions, trends, and Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market regulatory approvals are stated. Thus, complete knowledge, valuable insights are offered by Data Bridge research for effective business plans and growth driving strategies

The benchmarking studies, Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market competitive intelligence by Data Bridge research, End-user analysis, partner analysis, and portfolio optimizations are key benefits of our reports

The star Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market Industry players, emerging leaders, pervasive players, and participants also are studied comprehensively

Data Bridge research also offers customization to realize deeper dive into specific applications, niche segments, particular geography, and for any customer or company

The known adjacencies impacting Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market and target partners are researched by Data Bridge research analysts

The technology assessment, new development, Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market entry strategies are studied by us

