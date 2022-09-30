Middle East and Africa Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to reach USD 25.80 million during the forecast period Middle East and Africa Dental Membrane And Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to reach USD 25.80 million during the forecast period

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 25.80 million by 2027. Growing geriatric population and increasing awareness of periodontal disease are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market comprises features such as strategic initiatives by market players will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increasing demand for dental implants has enhanced the demand of dental membrane and bone graft substitute. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced dental membrane and bone graft substitute which expected to provide various other opportunities in the dental tissue regeneration procedure. However, high cost of dental procedures and complications associated with bone graft for dental implants expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Institut Straumann AG, Implantdirect (a subsidiary of Envista), Nobel Biocare Services AG (a subsidiary of Danaher), BioHorizons, OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL, Augma Biomaterials, among others.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Scope and Market Size

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented on the basis of product type, materials, procedure type and end user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into bone graft substitute and dental membrane. Bone graft substitute segment is expected to dominate the market as these are mainly used before dental implantation procedure. In most of the dental implantation procedure enough dental strength is not present to support the dental implants and thus bone graft substitutes are used for guided tissue regeneration that provides enough support for dental implants which enhances the success rate of dental implantation.

On the basis of materials, the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into human cells source, collagen, hydroxyapatite (HA), hydrogel, tricalcium phosphate (TCP), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and others. Human cells source is expected to dominate the market as these are used for manufacturing of bone graft substitutes and dental membranes. Moreover ethical issues not arise with human cells source, this is another factor contributes to market growth.

On the basis of procedure type, the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into socket preservation, sinus lift/ sinus augmentation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, others. Socket preservation segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing cases of single tooth loss and increasing demand of dental implantation.

On the basis of end user, the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, others. Dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing presence of dental clinics at nearby locations and rising elderly populations.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Country Level Analysis

The dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is analysed and market size information is provided by product type, materials, procedure type and end user. The country covered in dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report is Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. The market for dental membrane and bone graft substitute in the Middle East and Africa is also improving due to the growing number of companies, their research and development capabilities and the increasing prevalence of the dental problems.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as sales, FDA approvals, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Middle East & Africa branded and generic drug manufacturers and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

