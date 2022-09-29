Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis by Top Players, Key Application, Trends, New Opportunity, Forecast

The chlor-alkali market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 15,998.35 million by 2028. Increasing demand in oil and gas industry with rise in demand of alkali chemicals in chemical industry are the factors for the chlor-alkali market growth.

Chlor-alkali is a process of production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide when electricity is being passed through the solution of brine. The sodium hydroxide obtained from the process is used in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, paper among others. The products obtained from the chlor-alkali process is been used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, oil and gas and glass among others.

With rise in production of alumina, the demand of alkali chemicals has been increasing. So the rise in alumina production is driving the chlor-alkali market. The various ill-effects of release of toxic substance in the atmosphere are restraining the growth of chlor-alkali market. With increase in R & D investment in Indian chemical industry and with booming chemical sector of European Union is creating an opportunity for the growth of the chlor-alkali market. With high cost of membrane and with the problem of degradation of the membranes being used in chlor-alkali is creating a situation of challenge for the growth of the chlor-alkali market.

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa chlor-alkali market report are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Covestro AG, SABIC, Kemira, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market Report:

The chlor-alkali market is segmented on the basis of the type, product, production process, distribution channel and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into caustic soda flakes, caustic soda lye and others. In 2021, caustic soda flakes segment is dominating due to rise in use of caustic soda flakes in oil and gas industry.

On the basis of product, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into chlorine, sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, vinyl chloride monomer, hydrogen chloride and others. In 2021, caustic soda segment is dominating with rise in use of caustic soda in chemical processing industry.

On the basis of production process, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process and mercury cell process. In 2021, membrane cell process segment is dominating as it helps in producing a high quality product.

On the basis of distribution channel, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into B2B/ direct sales, warehouses, e-commerce, specialty stores and others. In 2021, e-commerce segment is dominating as the rising awareness will increase the purchasing power of the individuals.

On the basis of end-user, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into soaps and detergents, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals, organics, inorganics, textiles, water treatment, chemical processing and others. In 2021, chemical processing segment is dominating as the region is witnessing a demand of chemical processing with rapid industrial development.

Regional Analysis of the Middle East and Africa Chlor-Alkali Market:

Middle East and Africa market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country type, product, production process, distribution channel and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa chlor-alkali market report are South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Middle East and Africa chlor-alkali market is dominating due to increasing usage of chlor-alkali in alumina industry. Middle East and Africa region is dominating as countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have increasing industrialisation in the regions that increases the use of chlor-alkali in infrastructure industry that boosts the demand of chlor-alkali. The growing demand of the chlor-alkali is due to the increase in use of chlor-alkali in water treatment industry too in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

