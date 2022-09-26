Middle East and Africa Blood Screening Market is Estimated to witness USD Value 0f 0.87 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.85%

Middle East and Africa Blood Screening Market report with its market research studies help anticipate next move of the competitors while keeping business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where business can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the blood screening market to account for USD 0.87 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 8.85% in the forecast period of 2021-2029. The growing awareness among patients about the importance of donating blood to a seriously ill patient will contribute to the growth of the blood screening market.

The goal of blood screening is to detect infection markers in order to avoid the release of infected blood and blood components for clinical use. Blood screening strategies are intended to ensure the safety of blood units; however, they should not be used to notify blood donors of reactive test results. Before notifying donors of their infectivity status, the appropriate confirmatory testing strategy for blood donor management should be used. When making final decisions on the release of blood units for therapeutic use, the results of all tests performed for infection markers for TTIs and blood group serology should be considered.

The emergence of new pathogens, rising investment rates for advanced technology development, a growing geriatric population, and favourable government blood screening policies are expected to drive growth in the blood screening market during the forecast period of 2022-2029. On the other hand, the expanding healthcare sector, combined with increased technological innovation, will fuel numerous opportunities, resulting in blood screening market growth during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa Blood Screening Market Scope and Market Size

Blood screening market is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product and services segment, the blood screening market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments and software and services. Reagents and kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents and kits, ELISA reagents and kits others as well. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions also labelling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents and kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) also sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product types and instruments and purchase type.

On the basis of technology the blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI).ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation and above.

On the basis of disease type segment, the blood screening market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold and flu, infectious diseases and others.

The end user segment in the blood screening market is segmented into diagnostic centers, blood bank, hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Blood Screening Market Country Level Analysis

The blood screening market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products and services, technology, disease type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical insurance market report are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increased public awareness about blood donation, increased patient affordability, and a growing focus on emerging markets in the region by key industry players. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Israel are major contributors in the Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the medical insurance market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The medical insurance market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical insurance market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Blood Screening Market Share Analysis

The medical insurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical insurance market.

The major players covered in the medical insurance market report are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: the Middle East and Africa Blood Screening Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

