Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2030
Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market size was US$ xx billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ Microbiome Cosmetic Products billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2022 to 2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market are:
DSM (Netherland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Symrise (Germany)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
HeIQ (Switzerland)
Silab (France)
Sabsinsa Corporation (US)
Rolemi HPC (Italy)
Puripharm. (China)
L’oreal S.A.(France)
Este Lauder Companies Inc. (US)
Amorepacific Group (South Korea)
TULA Life Inc. (US)
Galline Microbiome Skincare (UK)
ESSE SKINCARE (South Africa)
Yun Perobiotherapy (Belgium)
Aurelia Skincare Ltd (UK)
LaFlore Probiotic Skincare (US)
Neogenlab (US)
Other Prominent Players
The global Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market segmentation focuses on:
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Microbial component
Lactobacillus
Lactococcus
Streptococcus
Acetobacter
Leuconostoc
Bifidobacterium
Saccharomyces
Bacillus
Pediococcus
Zygosaccharomyces
Aspergillus
Micrococcus
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Ingredient
Probiotic
Prebiotic
Postbiotic
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Format
Cream/Lotion
Serum
Cleanser/Face Wash
Spot Treatment
Masks
Skin Tonic/Toner
Face Oil
Scrubs
Sunscreen
Supplements
Mist/Spray
Pads/Wipes
Gels
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Claim
Acne
Hydration
Smooth/Brighten
Environmental Damage
Cellular Aging
Wound Healing
Atopic Dermatitis
Eczema
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Others
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Consumer Group
Women
Men
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Age
Babies
Children
Gen Z
Millennials
Gen X
Baby Boomers
Post-War Cohort
Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market, by Distribution Channel
Online Channels
Drug Stores & Pharmacies
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Department stores
Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
