Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast of Top Countries 2022-2032

As per the Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the metallized flexible packaging market for the historical period of 2015-2021 and forecast period of 2022-2032, the growth of the food & beverages industry owing to have works as a good middle support layer and barrier layer which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the target market.

Moreover, the metallized flexible packaging market is anticipated to expand 1.6 times of current market value during the forecasted period.

Demand for Longer Shelf Life of Products Strengthening Sales of Metallized Flexible Packaging

The subsequent demand for appropriate food packaging and increasing busy lifestyle of consumers is propelling the sales and demand for metallized flexible packaging. Metallized flexible packaging offers benefits such as it helps to increase the product life and reduce the use of preservatives. It has been observed that the food & beverages industry is shifting its preference to lightweight and easy-to-handle packaging from traditional packaging formats. Metallized flexible packaging is light weight as compared to rigid packaging and it exclude the use of other packaging such as glass which increases the weight of packaging. Due to other packaging the inside product loss moisture which affects the quality and texture of food product as well as pharmaceutical product.

Metallized flexible packaging provide protection against vapor, oxygen, moisture, and aroma which helps to avoid odor and loss of aroma. The usage of metallized flexible packaging they are lightweight compared to rigid packaging and eliminate the use of glass and cans which increases helps in growing the shelf life of the food products, which directly helps in the reduction of wastage of food.

Increase in Consumption of Pouches by Consumers Boosts Demand for Metallized Flexible Packaging

Regarding environmental benefits, a study conducted by the Flexible Packaging Association (“FPA”) in the US, shows that pouches have a smaller carbon footprint. For example, the production of a 230g pouch for beverages consumes between 0.54 and 2.90 mega joules less energy compared to a rigid package – glass or plastic – with the same capacity. The studies also show that the CO2 emission is lower during the production process of a pouch versus other types of packaging. Empty pouches are also lighter and less bulky in transport, taking up less space. There is a 26:1 ratio in the transport of empty glass on trucks compared to empty pouches for packages with the same capacity. In recent years, the replacement of rigid by flexible has been very visible in Brazil in cleaning and personal care products.

The FPA study further provides evidence that pouches have a more efficient product to packaging rate and occupy less space in landfills than other types of packaging.

Growing Demand for Secure Packaging and Product Security to Drive Metallized Flexible Packaging Market

This type of packaging raises product visibility and boosts brand perception among the common people. Manufacturers also improve the product’s appearance and have a wide range of applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries, resulting in profitable trade opportunities around the world. Furthermore, due to rapid technological advancements, a fully automated method was developed. All of these factors contributed to the market’s potential global expansion.

The benefits of plastic for packaging applications are not limited to their versatility and technical excellence; they can also help to increase package sustainability. Light packaging also allows for a reduction in the number of waste products, lowering the environmental effect of waste management and treatment. Consumers are shifting towards sustainable packaging solutions which is one of the vibrant factors that propel the demand for metallized flexible packaging across the continents. Therefore, the global market for metallized flexible packaging market is projected to remain progressive during the forecast period.

