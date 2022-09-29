Metal Coatings Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Innovations, Emerging Trends, Industry Size, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2028

The finest Metal Coatings market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

The Metal Coatings Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 24.22 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on metal coatings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Metal coating is a type of a surfaced layer applied on the other metal to protect them from corrosion. The metal coatings are corrosion resistant layer, durable and it also provides load bearing capability.

The increase in demand for fluoropolymer resin type continues to grow in the building and construction industry and is likely to influence the growth of the metal coatings market. In line with this, the high demand for metal coatings from the emerging region is also acting as a key determinant which will favor the growth of the metal coatings market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Furthermore, the favorable government regulations and high growth in automotive and appliances industries are also expected to positively impact the growth of the metal coatings market. The major factor which is expected to forward the growth of the market is the enduring and upcoming oil and gas projects.

Segmentation:

Based on metal type, the metal coatings market is segmented into aluminum, steel, stainless steel and others.

On the basis of technology, the metal coatings market is segmented into liquid coating and powder coating. Liquid coating has further been segmented into water-based and solvent-based.

On the basis of method, the metal coatings market is segmented into electroplating, electroforming, galvanizing and anodizing.

The metal coatings market is also segmented on the basis of process into coil coatings, extrusion coatings and hot dip galvanized.

Based on resin type, the metal coatings market is segmented into polyester, acrylics, epoxy, plastisol, siliconized fluoropolymer, polyurethane and others.

The end user segment for the metal coatings market is segmented into marine and protective coatings, building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer goods and appliances, military and defense and others. Marine and protective coatings have further been segmented into marine and oil and gas. Marine has further been sub-segmented into tanks, barges, hulls, engine rooms and SBM. Oil and gas has further been sub-segmented into pipeline, tubing, turbine and chimneys. Building and construction has further been segmented into interior and exterior. Interior has further been sub-segmented into HVAC, trim, ceiling grids, blinds, purlins and railing.

The exterior has further been sub-segmented into roof and wall panels, doors, panel, windows, soffit and curtain walls. Automotive and transportation has further been segmented into interior and exterior. Interior has further been sub-segmented into trim, hitches, blinds, panels and oil filters. Exterior has further been sub-segmented into wall trim, door handle, windshield wipers, roof racks and bumper. Consumer goods and appliances have further been segmented into washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, air conditioners, fans and cookers. Others have further been segmented into wind industry, solar industry and packaging. Wind industry has further been sub-segmented into turbine and blades. Solar industry has further been sub-segmented into panels and mirror. Packaging has further been sub-segmented into food, beverages and line cans.

The major players covered in the Metal Coatings Market report are:

The major players covered in the metal coatings market report are PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Beckers Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Valspar, NOF METAL COATINGS GROUP, Alucoil, UMC, AZZ Inc., The Magni Group, Inc., FameLine Products, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc, Hempel A/S and Technicoat s.r.o., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Metal Coatings Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Metal Coatings Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Metal Coatings Market Landscape

Part 04: Metal Coatings Market Sizing

Part 05: Metal Coatings Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

