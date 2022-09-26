Metal Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Profiles of Key Players Nemak (Mexico), Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)G-F- Automotive (CA)
Metal Casting Market
Overview Of Metal Casting Market Research
This has brought along several changes this report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global Metal Casting market.
The Metal Casting Market analysis summary by Straitsresearch is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. The research summarizes important details related to market share, market size, applications, statistics, and sales. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.
The global metal casting market was valued at USD 18.81 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37.18 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.89 % during the forecast period, 2019–2026.
Metal Casting Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
Nemak (Mexico), Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany), Ryobi Limited (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)G-F- Automotive (CA), Dynacast (U.S.), Endurance (India), Ahresty Wilmington Corporation (Japan), GIBBS (U.S.), Aisin Automotive Casting (U.S.), and THOSHIBA MACHINE Co. LTD (Japan).
The global Metal Casting market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
key Segment
By Process,Gravity, High pressure die casting (HPDC), Low pressure die casting (LPDC), Sand casting
By Application, Body assembly, Engine parts, Transmission parts, Medical Devices, Other
By Material Type, Aluminium, Cast iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Others
By Components, Alloy wheels, Battery housing, Cross car beam, Clutch casing, Crank cases, Cylinder heads, Engine block, Differential cover housing, Engine mount, Flywheel housing, Front door and rear door frame, Exhaust & intake manifold, Gearbox housing, Ignition & lock housing, Transmission housing & turbocharger housing, Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Major factors covered in the report:
- Global Metal Casting Market summary
- Economic Impact on the Industry
- Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Investigation
- Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders
- Study on Market Research Factors
- Global Metal Casting Market Forecast
The analysis objectives of the report are:
-To know the Global Metal Casting Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.
-To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.
-To analyse the amount and value of the Global Metal Casting Market, depending on key regions.
-To analyse the Global Metal Casting Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.
-To examine the Global Metal Casting Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.
-Primary worldwide Global Metal Casting Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.
-To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.
