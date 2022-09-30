Men’s Underwear Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029

” The most reliable Men’s Underwear Market Market record helps to set up and optimize every stage in the lifecycle of industrial method that consists of engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market survey record encompasses the find out about about the market achievable for every geographical place based totally on the increase rate, macroeconomic parameters, patron shopping for patterns, feasible future trends, and market demand and furnish scenarios. This market lookup document gives a complete find out about on manufacturing capacity, consumption, import and export for all predominant areas throughout the world. Thus, a world classification Men’s Underwear Market Market file aids to listen on the greater essential factors of the market.

Market Analysis and Size

Men’s increasing awareness of health and fitness, as well as personal hygiene, is influencing them to spend money on high-quality undergarments. Men’s underwear sales are consistently increasing as a result of glitzy promotional campaigns and celebrity endorsements.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the men’s underwear market was valued at USD 30.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.67 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Category (Regular Brief, Boxer Brief, Boxer Shorts, Trunks, Thongs), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchant, Mono-brand Outlet, Pharmacy Store, Online Store, Others), Price Range (US$1-9, US$10-19, US$20-29, US$30 and above), Age Group (Age Group 15-25, Age Group 26-35, Age Group 36-45, Age Group 46-55, Age Group 56-65, Age Group 65+), Price (Premium, Mid, Low), Size (XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.), PVH Corp (U.S.), Ralph Lauren (U.S.), Jockey (U.S.), AEO Management CO. (U.S.), Iconix Brand Group Inc. (U.S.), Penney IP LLC (U.S.), Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.), RibbedTee (U.S.), Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.), Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.), Perry Ellis International Inc. (U.S.), Naked Brand Group Inc. (U.S.) Opportunities The demand for innovative underwear products with distinct design, material, and colour is growing among millennials

Customers are more likely to buy new products than traditional ones

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions to increase production capacity

Market Definition

Undergarments are generally divided into two types: upper body and lower body garments, which cover the torso, waist, and legs, respectively. We offer vest, sleeved vest, and muscle vest as undershirts. Regular briefs, trunks, and boxer shorts are all options for briefs. Long underwear is preferred in the winter to provide extra warmth.

Global Men’s Underwear Market Dynamics

Drivers

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of comfortable and personalised product patterns

Growing awareness about the use of various fabrics and their benefits is a key factor influencing market growth. Polyester, rayon, silk, cotton, and nylon are some of the fabrics used in men’s underwear. Manufacturers are focusing on developing comfortable and personalised product patterns and designs such as C-strings, jockstraps, thongs, tanga, and others to cater to changing consumer needs.

Growing product visibility through retail and digital marketing

Major market players are investing in marketing their product lines through various social media platforms and celebrity endorsement, which will help companies create an impressive brand image, gaining a competitive advantage and prospects for increased sales. Product visibility is increasing as the penetration of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores grows. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of products related to intimate apparel for men at discounted prices is fuelling online shopping trends, allowing the men’s underwear market to grow.

Opportunity

Millennials are the most important customers in the male underwear market because they are more willing to try unique and novel products than other customers. The demand for innovative underwear products with distinct design, material, and colour is growing among millennials, creating a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers. Customers are more likely to buy new products than traditional ones, so the introduction of innovative underwear products in various designs and patterns is expected to influence their purchasing decisions.

