Men’s Health Market is Set to Boom Worldwide at a Potential Growth Rate of 15.00% During the Forecast Period 2029

Improving the overall quality of healthcare services is an important initiative. Providing the best of healthcare services ensures offering better management of diseases and disorders. Male population too suffers numerous problems most of which they are shy of talking about. But with the rising awareness about personal health, the market is set to grow in the future.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the men’s health market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.00% during the forecast period. “Hospitals” dominates the end use segment of the men’s health market owing to the growing number of hospitals especially in the developing economies.

From the name itself, it is clear that men’s health refers to a medical procedure that involves providing therapeutics, drugs, precautionary measures against diseases and infections and surgical offerings to the male population of patients. Men’s heath is concerned with improving the overall health of male population.

Men’s Health Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Conditions

Growing incidence rate of several male conditions globally is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Increasing incidence rate of hypogonadism therapy, prostate cancer therapy, erectile dysfunction therapy, premature ejaculation therapy and others is directly propelling the market growth rate.

Research and Development Proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the advancements in medical technologies and devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing Investment for Healthcare Facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, high stress levels in young people and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising internet penetration rate, ongoing product development and commercialization and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

Global Men’s Health Market Scope

The men’s health market is segmented on the basis of application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Application

Male Hypogonadism Therapy

Prostate Cancer Therapy

Erectile Dysfunction Therapy

Premature Ejaculation Therapy

Others

End user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Men’s Health Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The men’s health market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the men’s health market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the men’s health market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, widespread utilization of medications, increasing consciousness regarding the essence of maintaining good health and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, availability of massive untapped markets, increasing of the incidences of osteoarthritis, infertility, and other disorders large population pool, and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Men’s Health Market Share Analysis

The men’s health market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to men’s health market.

Some of the major players operating in the men’s health market are:

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India)

AstraZeneca (UK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US)

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US)

Veru Inc. (US)

BD (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Research Methodology: Global Men’s Health Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

