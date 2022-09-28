Meditation Market Trends, Growth Rate, Insights, Status and Outlook, Value And Opportunities

The idea of this market research report is a high-level analysis of major market segments and the recognition of opportunities in this industry. The report is valuable for both customary and emerging market players in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. When it comes to estimating general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends, the finest market research report comes into the picture. With this market research report, the best market opportunities are brought to the light, and forward well-organized information for your business to succeed in the market.

Global meditation market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global meditation market is growing with a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 20,532.44 million by 2029 from USD 5,295.07 million in 2022. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are major drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

Major players covered in the report are Smiling Mind, Inner Explorer Inc., Committee for Children, Stop, Breathe & Think PBC, Simple Habit, Inc., Calm, Headspace Inc., Inscape, Insight Network Inc., Waking Up, LLC, FeelVeryBien, s.a.s., MEDITOPIA, BetterMe, Aura Health, Sanity & Self, TEN PERCENT HAPPIER, Inward Inc, Portal Labs Ltd., MOBIO INTERACTIVE, MindfulnessEverywhere among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the global meditation market is segmented into apps, websites, books, online courses, yoga centers, meditation programs, workshops. In 2022, apps, websites, books, segment is expected to dominate the market as these are easily accessible and user-friendly for beginners.

On the basis of meditation type, the global meditation market is segmented into progressive relaxation/body scan meditation, mindfulness meditation, breath awareness meditation, spiritual meditation/ transcendental meditation, zen meditation, kundalini yoga, and metta meditation. In 2022, progressive relaxation/body scan meditation segment is expected to dominate the market because progressive relaxation yields a variety of benefits, including the development of a feeling of well-being, lowered blood pressure, decreased muscle tension, thereby reducing the body’s need for oxygen and reducing fatigue and anxiety.

On the basis of indication, the global meditation market is segmented into mental condition (stress/ anxiety disorders/mood disorders/depression) and physical condition (pain/insomnia/asthma/substance abuse/pregnancy). In 2022, mental condition segment is expected to dominate owing rising prevalence of mental disorders.

On the basis of type, the global meditation market is segmented into open monitoring, focused attention, self-transcending meditation. In 2022, open monitoring segment is expected to dominate owing to benefits it renders to the user such as stress relief, better thinking, increased emotional intelligence, and the ability to overcome mental biases.

On the basis of age group, the global meditation market is segmented into adult and children. In 2022, adult segment is expected to dominate the market because relatively adults are gravitating more towards meditation practices as it provides a sense of calm, peace, and balance that can benefit both emotional well-being and the overall health.

On the basis of usage, the global meditation market is segmented into individual and group. In 2022, individual segment expected to dominate the market because it allows one to choose for the variables of one’s meditative practice: duration, space, and degree of silence.

On the basis of information source, the global meditation market is segmented into internet and books/newspaper/articles. In 2022, internet segment is expected to dominate the market owing to worldwide easy accessibility of the internet and the availability of plenty of information on the internet about different types of meditation.

On the basis of end use, the global meditation market is segmented into home setting, meditation centers, corporates/schools/colleges. In 2022, home setting segment is expected to dominate the market because of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which restricted the outdoor movements and surging pool of mental disorders patients.

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

