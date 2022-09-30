Medical Robots Market Research Report – Size, Share, New Trends and Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Future Forecast

Medical Robots Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business. What is more, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting a credible this market research report.

Global medical robots market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global medical robots market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 34,470.62 million by 2029 from USD 11,656.32 million in 2021. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are major drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The increase in the geriatric population is propelling the market growth as it lead to greater use of robots in performing numerous task such as fetching water or food, medication reminder, cognitive training, entertainment, telepresence communication, vital signs monitoring etc.

Competitive Landscape and Global Medical Robots Market Share Analysis

Global medical robots market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global medical robots market

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies worldwide, which are further accelerating the global medical robots market.

In November 2021, Renishaw announced that an agreement was completed between them and Verisurf Software Inc., in North America. This helps company in expanding advancement of the technology and plan to support other REVO sensors.

In February 2020, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data, and analytics. This has resulted in the expansion of Medtronic’s robot-assisted surgical platform and portfolio.

Some of the major companies influencing this market include:

Major players covered in the report are ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw plc, Hocoma, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Paro Robots U.S., Inc., Yukai Engineering Inc., Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, Corindus (A Siemens Healthineers Company), Kuka AG, Auris Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson), CMR Surgical Ltd., Stereotaxis, Inc., InTouch Health Inc. (subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.) among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation:-

The global medical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, product, modality, components, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global medical robots market is segmented into external large robots, geriatric robot, assistive robots, and miniature in vivo robots. In 2022, the external large robots segment is expected to dominate the global medical robots market due to the surge in medical robots app launches and the emergence of COVID-19.

On the basis of product, the global medical robots market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital and pharmacy robots, bio robotics, non-invasive radio surgery robots, telepresence robots, medical transportation robots, sanitation and disinfectant robots. In 2022, the surgical robots segment is expected to dominate the global medical robots market as robotic surgeries are minimally invasive surgeries that enable fast recovery.

On the basis of modality, the global medical robots market is segmented into compact and portable. In 2022, the portable segment is expected to dominate the global medical robots market due to the decreased errors, increasing overall efficiency and, proactively addressing the ever-evolving regulatory environment.

On the basis of components, the global medical robots market is segmented into actuators, sensors, robot controller, patient cart, surgeon console, vision cart, dispensing system and additional products. In 2022, actuators component segment is expected to dominate the medical robots market due to increasing demands of technologically advanced medical robots across the globe.

On the basis of application, the global medical robots market is segmented into research, clinic, pharmacy and others. In 2022, the research segment is expected to dominate the global medical robots market due to the anticipated to upsurge the demand of medical robots.

On the basis of end user type, the global medical robots market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, laboratories, rehabilitation centers and others. In 2022, the research institutes segment is expected to dominate the global medical robots market due to growing funding and increasing technological advancements in medical robots

On the basis of distribution channel, the global medical robots market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third party distributors, others. In 2022, the direct tender is expected to dominate the global medical robots market owing to fast delivery and multiple options of product choice

Regions Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Genomics 2022 Global Market Report:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada)

South America (Brazil, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Key questions answered in the report include:

who are the key market players in the this Market?

Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the this Market?

What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the this Market?

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key this Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the major Product Types of this Market?

What are the major applications of this Market?

