Medical Gloves Market Share Size Worth USD 32.34 Billion at a CAGR of 9.75% During the Forecast Period 2029

A wide-reaching Medical Gloves Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Maintain the cleanliness and sterility at a healthcare facility is as important as maintain personal hygiene. Using medical gloves is necessary to prevent the transmission of any kind of bacteria, viral or any other infection. Non-application of medical gloves, especially during a surgical procedures can be responsible for transmitting life-threatening diseases.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical gloves market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 15.36 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 32.34 billion by 2029. “Sterile Gloves” dominates the sterility segment of the medical gloves market owing to the rising number of hospitals and clinics and surge in the hospitalization rates. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

From the name itself, it is clear that medical gloves are the hand gloves that are worn by the healthcare providing professionals with an aim to reduce the infection transmission into patients. Medical gloves are made of different materials and are available in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution.

Medical Gloves Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising surgical procedures

Surging number of surgical procedures due to various reasons such as road accidents, aesthetic improvements, surgeries related to old age and much more is directly influencing the growth of the market. Further, rising introduction of new and modern surgical products in the market is also carving the way for the growth.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare facilities is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Growing implementation of prevention measures to curb hospital-acquired infections is also escalating the market value. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, initiatives by the government to spread awareness especially in the developing economies, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, emphasis on maintaining hygiene and sterile environment in the hospitals, emergence of serious diseases in addition to the developmental interest in surgery, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, increasing prevalence of geriatric population, prevalence of regulatory requirements and compliance, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

Global Medical Gloves Market Scope

The medical gloves market is segmented on the basis of product type, sterility, form type, raw material type, usage type, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

Sterility

Sterile Gloves

Non-sterile Gloves

Form Type

Powdered Form

Powdered-free

Raw Material Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Usage Type

Disposable

Reusable

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Medical Store

Online

Others

End User

Hospitals, Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Rehabilitation Centres

Others

Medical Gloves Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The medical gloves market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, sterility, form type, raw material type, usage type, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical gloves market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical gloves market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, stringent government regulations regarding the disinfection and cleaning of medical equipment and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, presence of various voluntary and government organizations focused on improving infection control standards and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Gloves Market Share Analysis

The medical gloves market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical gloves market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical gloves market are Semperit AG Holding (Austria), Supermax Corporation Berhad. (Malaysia), Cardinal Health. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), ANSELL LTD. (Australia), Medicom. (Canada), YTY Group. (Malaysia), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia), JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD (China), Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd. (China), Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co.,Ltd. (China), McKesson Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation. (US), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Robinson Healthcare (UK), SHIELD Scientific B.V. (Netherlands) and PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany) among others.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Gloves Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

