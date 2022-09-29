Medical Gas Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Future Applications 2029

The comprehensive Medical Gas market research report offers an array of insights about Medical Gas industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this marketing report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. An influential Medical Gas Market report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects.

Global Medical Gas Market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “therapeutics applications” accounts for the largest application segment in the medical gas market within the forecasted period owing to its high demand as medicinal products and the related equipment in healthcare facilities.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Air Products and Chemicals, IncTaiyo Nippon Sanso CorporationThe Linde GroupSOL-SpA, Praxair Technology, IncAir LiquideAtlas CopcoGCE Holding ABMesser GroupThe Southern Gas LimitedAims Industries LtdAmico GroupGCE GroupCrumpton Welding Supplies and EquipmentZaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd Ellenbarrie Industrial GasesUttamSCI AnalyticalRotarexAllied Healthcare Products Inc

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Gas Market are shown below:

By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment)

By Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research, Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Others)

By Method Of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others)

Market Overview

Modern medicine relies heavily on gases. Gases help with breathing and anesthetic and allow professionals to analyze the functioning of the lungs and cardiovascular system. They are also used in diagnosis and cryosurgery. Medical gas basically refers to medicinal gaseous molecules that provide medical solutions. Medical gas is sterile and free of contaminants. It is used in hospitals to synthesize, sterilize, or insulate processes or products that benefit human health and inhaled by patients in a practice called as gas therapy.

The imposition of various stringent regulations and standards pertaining to medical gas equipment are projected to challenge the medical gas market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Moreover, the change in the medical gas calibration standards and the declining federal reimbursement for respiratory therapies also restrict the market’s overall growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements in medical science and market expansion in emerging economies are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The introduction of advanced medical gas equipment coupled with installation of backup systems will further expand the medical gas market’s growth rate in the future.

Medical Gas Market Drivers:

Rapidly Growing Health Issues: The factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising incidence of preterm births are the most significant factors driving the growth for this market. Also, the rising pollution levels and high prevalence of tobacco use, which cause various respiratory diseases, are expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure from public and private authorities and increasing demand for advanced medical gas equipment, such as vacuum systems and manifolds are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients and doctors regarding the chronic diseases and increase in home healthcare application also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. An increase in funding for medical gas-related research activities combined with the rising investments in extensive research and development activities is also projected to bolster the market’s growth.

Vendor insights and Medical Gas Market Share Analysis

Air Products Inc., (U.S), Linde Plc (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Praxair Technology, Inc., (U.S), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, (Japan), AIMS INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED (India), scicalgas (U.S), SOL Group (Italy), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Zaburitz Pearl Energy Co., Ltd., (Myanmar), Rotarex (Luxembourg), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Amico Group, (UAE) and GCE Group (Sweden)

Medical Gas Market Country Level Analysis

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Medical Gas in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

