Medical Gas Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Future Applications 2029
Global Medical Gas Market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “therapeutics applications” accounts for the largest application segment in the medical gas market within the forecasted period owing to its high demand as medicinal products and the related equipment in healthcare facilities.
Air Products and Chemicals, IncTaiyo Nippon Sanso CorporationThe Linde GroupSOL-SpA, Praxair Technology, IncAir LiquideAtlas CopcoGCE Holding ABMesser GroupThe Southern Gas LimitedAims Industries LtdAmico GroupGCE GroupCrumpton Welding Supplies and EquipmentZaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd Ellenbarrie Industrial GasesUttamSCI AnalyticalRotarexAllied Healthcare Products Inc
By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment)
By Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research, Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Others)
By Method Of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others)
By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others)
Modern medicine relies heavily on gases. Gases help with breathing and anesthetic and allow professionals to analyze the functioning of the lungs and cardiovascular system. They are also used in diagnosis and cryosurgery. Medical gas basically refers to medicinal gaseous molecules that provide medical solutions. Medical gas is sterile and free of contaminants. It is used in hospitals to synthesize, sterilize, or insulate processes or products that benefit human health and inhaled by patients in a practice called as gas therapy.
Rapidly Growing Health Issues: The factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising incidence of preterm births are the most significant factors driving the growth for this market. Also, the rising pollution levels and high prevalence of tobacco use, which cause various respiratory diseases, are expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.
Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure from public and private authorities and increasing demand for advanced medical gas equipment, such as vacuum systems and manifolds are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients and doctors regarding the chronic diseases and increase in home healthcare application also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. An increase in funding for medical gas-related research activities combined with the rising investments in extensive research and development activities is also projected to bolster the market’s growth.
Air Products Inc., (U.S), Linde Plc (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Praxair Technology, Inc., (U.S), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, (Japan), AIMS INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED (India), scicalgas (U.S), SOL Group (Italy), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Zaburitz Pearl Energy Co., Ltd., (Myanmar), Rotarex (Luxembourg), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Amico Group, (UAE) and GCE Group (Sweden)
U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.
Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand
Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)
