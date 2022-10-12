Medical E-Learning Platform 123sonography launches its first-ever 123sonography ECHO Scholarship.
Press release
The Austrian Medical E-Learning Company opens its scholarship applications for the 123sonography ECHO Scholarship 2022.
Vienna, Austria: 123sonography opened the application process for their first-ever 123sonography ECHO Scholarship. 123sonography offers five Scholarships with a value of over 6.000€ each (a total of more than 30.000€). Those Scholarships include free access to all Echocardiography courses + Carotid ultrasound (40+ hours of online content) for six months.
123sonography will track the users’ progress, and they will be awarded a diploma at the end of the program.
The board of directors reviewing and choosing winners includes Prof. Thomas Binder, MD, FESC; Elena Surkova, MD, MSC, Ph.D.; Steven J. Lester, MD, FASE, and Georg Goliasch, MD, Ph.D.
“While ultrasound is becoming increasingly more important, it is still underutilized in many parts of the world. One reason is lack of training. Our Scholarship program will use an online approach to enable young and talented healthcare professionals to use this technology. No matter if they work in a tertiary care center or a primary care setting.” says 123sonography’s founder and Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Thomas Binder.
The application deadline is the 31st of October 2022, and the five winners will be announced on the 1st of December.
For more information on the program and the application process, please visit
https://123sonography.com/scholarship
123sonography GmbH
Schwindgasse 7,
1040 Vienna
office@123sonography.com
About 123sonography GmbH: 123sonography is an e-learning platform for medical ultrasound and echocardiography, aiming to transform medical education. The commitment to producing high-quality videos through proven didactic methods and enthusiasm for the latest digital technology sets 123sonography apart from traditional education.
This release was published on openPR.
Permanent link to this press release:
Please set a link in the press area of your homepage to this press release on openPR. openPR disclaims liability for any content contained in this release.
You can edit or delete your press release Medical E-Learning Platform 123sonography launches its first-ever 123sonography ECHO Scholarship. here
News-ID: 2763903 • Views: 220
More Releases for Medical
ECG Analysis System Market Outlook: 2020 The Year On A Positive Note | GE Medica …
DataIntelo report titled Global ECG Analysis System Market provides detailed information and overview about the key influential factors required to make well informed business decision. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of
Medical Tracheostomy Tube Market Overall Study Report 2020-2027 | Players Medtro …
The latest report added by Stratagem Market Insights gives deep insights into the drivers and restraints in the Worldwide Medical Tracheostomy Tube Market. The research report “Global Medical Tracheostomy Tube Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2027” provide a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Medical Tracheostomy Tube market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future.
Global Embolization Particle Market 2019 – Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook M …
The global “Embolization Particle Market” report delivers a comprehensive and systematic framework of the Embolization Particle market at a global level that includes all the key aspects related to it. The data is collected from different sources allied to the global Embolization Particle market and the research team meticulously analyze the gathered data with the help of various analytical tools and present their opinion based on analysis and calculations. The
Medical Casting & Splinting Market 2019: Top Key players are 3M, DJO Global, BSN …
Medical Casting & Splinting Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2025. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13718924 Global Medical Casting & Splinting market 2019 research provides a basic overview of
Global Embolization Particle Industry 2018 – Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook …
The Global Embolization Particle Industry 2018 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Embolization Particle industry. Firstly, Embolization Particle Market report provides a basic overview of the Embolization Particle industry including definitions, classifications, applications and Embolization Particle industry chain structure. Global Embolization Particle Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, Embolization Particle industry competitive landscape analysis, and major regions
Global Oxygen Pressure Regulator Market 2017 : Precision Medical, Smiths Medical …
Oxygen Pressure Regulator A market study based on the ” Oxygen Pressure Regulator Market ” across the globe, recently added to the repository of Market Research, is titled ‘Global Oxygen Pressure Regulator Market 2017’. The research report analyses the historical as well as present performance of the worldwide Oxygen Pressure Regulator industry, and makes predictions on the future status of Oxygen Pressure Regulator market on the basis of this analysis. Get Free