medical-e-learning-platform-123sonography-launches-its-first-ever-123sonography-echo-scholarship.

The Austrian Medical E-Learning Company opens its scholarship applications for the 123sonography ECHO Scholarship 2022.

Vienna, Austria: 123sonography opened the application process for their first-ever 123sonography ECHO Scholarship. 123sonography offers five Scholarships with a value of over 6.000€ each (a total of more than 30.000€). Those Scholarships include free access to all Echocardiography courses + Carotid ultrasound (40+ hours of online content) for six months.

123sonography will track the users’ progress, and they will be awarded a diploma at the end of the program.

The board of directors reviewing and choosing winners includes Prof. Thomas Binder, MD, FESC; Elena Surkova, MD, MSC, Ph.D.; Steven J. Lester, MD, FASE, and Georg Goliasch, MD, Ph.D.

“While ultrasound is becoming increasingly more important, it is still underutilized in many parts of the world. One reason is lack of training. Our Scholarship program will use an online approach to enable young and talented healthcare professionals to use this technology. No matter if they work in a tertiary care center or a primary care setting.” says 123sonography’s founder and Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Thomas Binder.

The application deadline is the 31st of October 2022, and the five winners will be announced on the 1st of December.

For more information on the program and the application process, please visit

https://123sonography.com/scholarship

About 123sonography GmbH: 123sonography is an e-learning platform for medical ultrasound and echocardiography, aiming to transform medical education. The commitment to producing high-quality videos through proven didactic methods and enthusiasm for the latest digital technology sets 123sonography apart from traditional education.

