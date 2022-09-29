Medical Device Market In 2022 : Research Insights with Upcoming Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global medical device market held a market value of USD 434.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 625.3 billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The market volume for medical devices in 2021 is subjected to be 66,499,150.5 thousand units.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global MEDICAL DEVICE market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global MEDICAL DEVICE market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

The key players operating in the global medical device market include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Cryolife Inc., Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc., Essilor International SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, GE Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zimmer Holdings Inc., among others.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Product,

o Diagnostic Devices

? Electrodiagnostic Devices

? Ultrasound Systems

? Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

? Electrocardiographs

? Scintigraphy Apparatus

? Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

? Radiation Devices

? CT Scanners

? Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

? Imaging Parts & Accessories

? Contrast Media

? X-ray Tubes

? Medical X-ray Film

? Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

o Consumables

? Syringes, Needles & Catheters

? Syringes (with/without needles)

? Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

? Others

? Bandages & Dressings

? Adhesive Medical Dressings

? Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

? Suturing Materials

? Other Consumables

? Surgical Gloves

? Ostomy Products

? Blood-Grouping Reagents

? First-aid Boxes & Kits

? Patient Aids Portable Aids

? Hearing Aids

? Pacemakers

? Therapeutic Applications

? Therapeutic Respiration Devices

? Mechano-Therapy Devices

? Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

o Orthopedics and Prosthetics

? Fixation Devices

? Artificial Joints

? Other Artificial Body Parts

o Dental Products

? Dental Instrument and Supplies

? Dental Instruments

? Dental Cements

? Teeth and Other Fittings

? Dental Capital Equipment

? Dental Drills

? Dental Chairs

? Dental X-Rays

o Patient Monitoring Devices

o Other Medical Device Categories

? Ophthalmic Instruments

? Hospital Furniture

? Wheelchairs

? Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

? Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

? Other Instruments & Appliances

The diagnostic devices segment value is estimated to cross USD 120 billion in 2027. Based on electrodiagnostic devices, the scintigraphy apparatus segment is projected to grow at the rate of 7.6%. The radiation devices segment volume is anticipated to cross 2600 thousand units in 2026. The consumables segment value is predicted to hit 82,193,104.2 units in 2027. The patient aids segment is expected to grow at a steady rate of 5.7%. moreover, the orthopedics and prosthetics segment value is likely to cross USD 60 billion in 2025 owing to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries all around the world.

By Application,

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose and Throat

Neurology

Other applications

The cardiology segment held the largest share of nearly 19% owing to increasing incidence rates of heart diseases. Moreover, the respiratory segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3%. The neurology segment volume is anticipated to cross 4000 units by 2027.

By End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

The hospitals and surgical centers segment held the largest share during the base year owing to the rise in use of medical devices in surgeries in these settings. In addition to that, the household segment is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.7% due to the increased adoption of remote monitoring devices.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

